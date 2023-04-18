5 teachers, 5 students win award

Five Little Rock high school seniors and five teachers are recipients of the 2023 Stephens Award.

This year the program will provide $5,000 scholarships to outstanding students and $5,000 cash awards to selected instructors.

The scholarships and awards are provided by The City Education Trust. Jackson T. Stephens and W. R. "Witt" Stephens formed the trust in 1985 with proceeds from the sale of the Stephenses' interest in Riverside Cable Television Co.

Student and teacher winners were honored with a reception Monday in the AT&T Auditorium at the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce offices.

Student winners, their schools and their parents are:

Cade Childers, Little Rock Christian Academy, son of Ashley and Garrett Childers.

Jessica Doss, Little Rock Central High School, daughter of Sumana George and Lucas Doss.

Owen Fraley, Catholic High School for Boys, son of Krissi Morris and Patrick Fraley.

Andrew Grumbles, Episcopal Collegiate School, son of Charlotte and Andrew Grumbles.

Mariam Parray, Pulaski Academy, daughter of Sameera Farooqi and Tariq Parray.

The recipient teachers, their schools and their subject areas are:

Steve Aday, Catholic High School for Boys; English and religion.

Fredrick Baker, Catholic High School for Boys; counselor and civil war history.

Allison Belcher, Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School; science.

Jenny Moses, Mount St. Mary Academy; theater and speech.

Heather Olvey, Mount St. Mary Academy; English.

Stephens Inc., a privately owned investment bank based in Little Rock, is among Arkansas' most prominent businesses.

In 1933, Prattsville native W. R. "Witt" Stephens started the W. R. Stephens Investment Co., which later became Stephens Inc., one of the nation's largest investment banks not based on Wall Street, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Witt Stephens' younger brother, Jackson T. "Jack" Stephens, joined the company in 1946 and went on to serve as chief executive officer from 1956 to 1986.