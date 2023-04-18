’80s night at the AMP: Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin to perform August concert

Get ready to go back to the '80s this summer at the Walmart AMP.

Boy George & Culture Club along with Howard Jones and Berlin are coming to Rogers at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 as part of The Letting It Go Show tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday and prices range from $35-$499.95 plus fees. Ticket presales start on Wednesday, for Citibank cardholders.

The 25-city run comes on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club Vegas shows. The band will be perform all the hits, including "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon" and "Church of the Poisoned Mind," right up to their current releases.

During the early '80s, Culture Club racked up seven straight top ten hits in the U.K. and six top ten singles in the U.S. Most recognizable was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV.

Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983 with "New Song." His first two albums Human's Lib and Dream Into Action were worldwide hits. Human's Lib reached No. 1 in 1984 in the U.K. and featured the hits "New Song" and "What Is Love?".

Berlin will forever be recognized for "Take My Breath Away," from "Top Gun." The song was a No. 1 international hit and received both the Golden Globe and Academy Award for best original song in 1986.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays.

All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.