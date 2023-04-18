ALL-NWADG GIRLS WRESTLING: Kelly goes from ‘nobody’ to state champion for Springdale Har-Ber

GIRLS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

ABI KELLY

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Senior

WEIGHT CLASS 125

NOTABLE Captured Class 6A state championship in 125-pound weight class after failing to qualify for state meet as a junior ... finished 58-5 overall as a senior for Har-Ber, which won its first state championship in girls wrestling. .... Member of varsity team for three years. ... Encouraged to become involved in wrestling by older brother, Robert White, who was on the 2016 wrestling team at Har-Ber.

SHE SAID IT "I started off pretty much a nobody in the wrestling room, just a number. I had a record of 2-6 my junior year, then I worked my butt off. At some point, it finally just clicked for me."

...

ALL-NWADG GIRLS WRESTLING TEAM

WEIGHT CLASS; NAME; SCHOOL, CLASS; NOTE

100; Mackenzie Graves; Bentonville; Junior; Class 6A state champion, 39-8 overall

105; Kaleigh Smith; Rogers; Class 6A state champion, overall record 34-7

110; Emily Ashby; Springdale; Junior; Class 6A state champion, 35-11 overall, 6A West Regional champion, all wins at state and regional meets were by pins.

115; Skyla Williams; Springdale Har-Ber; Senior; Class 6A state runner-up, 35-10 overall

120: Abigail Heard; Bentonville West; Junior; Finished third in state meeting at Arkansas-Little Rock, 21-7 overall

125 ; Abi Kelly; Springdale Har-Ber; Senior; Won Class 6A state championship and finished 58-5 after going 2-6 as a junior

130; Molly Mounce; Rogers; Senior; Class 6A state champion, 26-7 overall record

135; Malia Kehne; Heritage; Senior; Class 6A state champion, 40-6 overall record

140: Katie Palmer; Fayetteville; Senior; Won Class 6A state championship for third consecutive year, finished 37-3 as a senior, undecided on a college.

145; Callie Parrish; Springdale Har-Ber; Junior; Finished as state runner-up in state meet at Arkansas-Little Rock

155; Skylur Lewis; Rogers Heritage; Junior; Class 6A state champion, finished 32-4 overall

Skylur Lewis (Heritage) 32-4, Jr. over Serena Valentine (Springdale Har-Ber) 30-17, Jr. (Fall 1:51)

170; Margaret Jordan; Fayetteville; Senior; Two-time state champion and three years all-conference selection. .... voted outstanding wrestler by coaches at the state tournament, holds 3.2 GPA,

190; Alissa Castro; Springdale Har-Ber; Junior; Won Class 6A state championship in state meet at Arkansas-Little Rock, will continue wrestling career at University of Ozarks in Clarksville.

235; Heidi Benefield; Rogers; Freshman; Class 6A state runner-up as a freshman, overall record 26-13