Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock reopens Saturday

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock will reopen on Saturday after closing in 2019.

The museum, located at 501 E. Ninth St. in downtown Little Rock, will hold a grand opening from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday after a media preview that will be held around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

All tickets to the grand opening have been reserved, according to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts’ website.

Starting on May 2 the regular museum hours will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday and on Monday the museum will be closed, the website said.

While admission is always free, timed-entry tickets are “highly recommended” to guarantee admission, the website said. Tickets can be reserved online: https://my.arkmfa.org/8811/

Expansion began back in 2016, after residents in Little Rock voted and approved a 2% hotel tax to benefit the museum when it was still known as the Arkansas Arts Center. The taxes funded about $31.3 million of the museum's renovation.

To add to the city’s contribution, a “special fundraising campaign” was created to help create the new Museum of Fine Arts. As of September of last year, the private fundraising campaign had raised $150.4 million toward a goal of $155 million for the new 133,000-square-foot museum.

The campaign “Reimagining the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts” supported the construction of the new museum, while “strengthening the critical funding needed for transition, opening, and future operations,” the website said.

The new building was designed by Chicago-based architectural firm Studio Gang in collaboration with Little Rock-based Polk Stanley Wilcox. Construction was led by Nabholz, Pepper and Doyne of Little Rock. Landscaping of the 11-acre campus was done by SCAPE Landscape Architecture DPC of New York City.

— Information for this article was contributed by Sean Clancy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.