Mount Gayler, 1936: Across the highway from Burns Gables, were the businesses of Ed Bellis. His family lost their Texas home in the stock market crash of 1929, after which he moved to the then wild top of Mount Gayler, where U.S. 71 ended. On five acres, Bellis opened a dining and gasoline operation, with an observation tower. Bellis died in a car crash on U.S. 71 in 1985, after having publicly testified about the dangers of the road.

