Arkansas women lose guard to transfer portal

by Ethan Westerman | Today at 2:58 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas women's basketball junior guard Rylee Langerman has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Her transfer was first reported by Gabriella Lewis of The Next, and later confirmed by a team spokesperson.

The Norman, Okla., native was a key piece to the Razorbacks' past two teams. She played in 37 games this season and averaged 2.3 points and 3.5 rebounds.

As a sophomore, she scored a career-high 17 points in a home victory over Missouri on Jan. 9, 2022. Langerman had a career-best 10 rebounds during Arkansas' WNIT win over Stephen F. Austin on March 20.

She made her impact felt beyond the court as a two-time SEC Community Service Team honoree.

She is the second Arkansas player to transfer since the season ended. Forward Erynn Barnum entered the portal March 31.

