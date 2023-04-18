Bears, Razorbacks stay focused on league races

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas edged back into the top five of the USA Today baseball coaches poll Monday after a weekend sweep of No. 12 Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium.

But the No. 5 Razorbacks (29-7) know they can't afford to coast into tonight's in-state home matchup against the University of Central Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The Bears (16-19) have a 5-4 win at then-No. 10 Vanderbilt under their belts this season and they battled hard in their last game against the Razorbacks, a 2-1 UCA loss in 10 innings last April 26 before a crowd of 10,333 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"UCA has a good program," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said after Sunday's 7-2 win over the Volunteers.

"My take on it is we're going to try to win it, but we're not going to ruin our weekend to do it. Hopefully some of the guys that get into the lineup, they produce, and hopefully some of the pitchers that are on the mound, they have good outings."

Second-year UCA Coach Nick Harlan has a similar take.

"If we play the game better than our opponent, we have a chance to win, whether that's Arkansas or LSU or North Florida," Harlan said. "We have have to play the game at a high level to win the game.

"We certainly know it's an exiting game for everybody in the state and it's an exciting game for our players because these kids grow up here among Razorback fans. But at the same time, we've got to stick to our approach and our approach is the most important game is the one in front of us and the most important day is today. That's just how we've trained ourselves and we don't want to get away from that."

Both teams are at the midway points of their conference seasons. The Razorbacks are 11-4 in the SEC for the third consecutive year heading into a weekend series at Georgia, while the Bears are 7-8 in the ASUN with a home series against Stetson on tap this weekend.

Both teams plan to throw a variety of pitchers tonight.

Harlan said right-hander Oliver Laufman (0-1, 4.71 ERA) and lefty Dillan Janak (0-1, 4.56) are potential options to start.

The Razorbacks have multiple options, including right-handers Cody Adcock (3-1, 6.37) and Austin Ledbetter (0-1, 7.52) and lefty Zack Morris (0-2, 8.40).

The teams have eight common opponents this season either played or scheduled to be played -- including Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas State, LSU and Vanderbilt -- and the Razorbacks are 4-3 against those teams and the Bears are 6-8.

Arkansas will be without ace left fielder Jared Wegner, who is recovering from a hairline fracture in his left thumb. Outfielder Jace Bohrofen leads the Razorbacks and is fourth in the SEC with a .402 batting average. He has 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

Kendall Diggs (.343, 8 HR, 38 RBI), Tavian Josenberger (.333, 7, 25), Brady Slavens (.277, 4, 29), Peyton Stovall (.275, 4, 25) and Caleb Cali (.250, 5, 18) have also been key run producers for the Hogs.

AJ Mandolin (.342, 4, 25) leads a group of five Bears hitting .300 or better that also includes Reid Bowman (.340, 2, 17), Connor Flagg (.333, 2, 9), Tanner Leonard (.315, 1, 15) and Kolby Johnson (.302, 8, 30).

Additionally, Drew Sturgeon (.288, 5, 24), Dylan Cyr (.267, 6, 14) and Evan Hafley (.244, 7, 20) have five or more of the Bears' 41 home runs.