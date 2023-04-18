MUSICAL THEATER: ‘Legally Blonde — The Musical’ tour stops at Robinson Center

The title blonde tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams and proves, contrary to bias, that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room. All while singing her heart out.

"Legally Blonde — The Musical" adds songs and dance to the characters and storyline of the 2001 film that starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods.

"Folks who have seen the movie will know Paulette because the iconic Jennifer Coolidge played her," says Ashley Morton, who plays Paulette Bonafonte in the national touring company of the musical, onstage Friday-Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. "She's a really delightful mess with a heart of gold."

Paulette, for those who have not seen the musical or for whom it's been awhile since they saw the movie, is the owner of a Boston hair salon who forms a tight friendship with Elle after the sorority girl has enrolled in Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington III. Hannah Bonnett plays Elle on the tour; James Oblak plays Warner.





Ashley Morton plays Paulette with Matthew Dean Hollis as Kyle, her crush, in "Legally Blonde – The Musical." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Drager Creative)

"Elle has just gotten to Harvard and she's doing whatever she has to to get Warner back, and she's about ready to throw in the towel," Morton explains. Paulette bonds with Elle because "she's a big dreamer, too," and becomes what Morton says is "a great cheerleader for Elle."

Her character does "quite a bit of singing" and has to do songs and lines in an approximation, at least, of a Boston accent.

"She's a 'Mass' girl," Morton says. "I have no idea how that voice comes out at night.

"'Ireland' is the first time she gets to sing," she says — Paulette has a fascination with Ireland and yearns to marry a handsome Irishman — and because it's not a taxing piece, "it's a way to ease my way into the story." In Act II, "she really gets to pop off," with "astronomical belting notes I didn't know I could sing before this show."





Ashley Morton plays Paulette Bonafonte in the touring company of "Legally Blonde – The Musical." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Morton started out as a singing actress. "I grew up doing a lot of Gilbert & Sullivan musicals over the summers," she explains. In college, she veered more toward acting, doing a lot of classical theater, including productions of plays by Chekhov and Shakespeare.

After she graduated, she decided to return to musical theater. "I always loved musicals, and I've always done a lot of singing. So I've spent the last seven years as professional musical theater performer."

Her credits include a tour of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" (playing Mama Who), and regional theater productions of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" (as the Baker's Wife), in the ensemble of "Ragtime" and "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (as Belle).

For her next role, whenever that comes along, Morton says, "Paulette has taught me a lot — that you need to tell the story every time. This story is fun and pink, but there's a lot of heart to it." Even when you're dealing with a lot of hard feelings, she adds, "There is fun to be had. Just look for the fun."

'Legally Blonde — The Musical'