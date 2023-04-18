Camden man arrested in alleged threat to Lewisville schools

LEWISVILLE -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after authorities said he made threats on social media against Lafayette County Elementary School, Arkansas State Police said Monday.

Keshawn Jamal Hawkins of Camden, is charged with threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property. He was arrested April 12 by Arkansas State Police.

"The arrest was made less than 24 hours after a suspect was positively identified as the responsible party for a threat made on social media," the Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

Superintendent Opal Anderson of the Lafayette County School District said the district was alerted to the threat on April 6.

"We had two elementary students who reported it to the elementary office," Anderson said in an interview with the Texarkana Gazette.

The students reported first seeing the threat on one social media outlet and taking a screenshot of it, which they posted on another social media site, Anderson said.

The superintendent said the original message was set to disappear after 24 hours.

The Lewisville Police Department was immediately notified of the threat and informed the state police.

The threat was reported close to the end of the school day, Anderson said.

"We put out a social media post about a soft lockdown, and started early release for students picked up by car," she said.

Bus routes ran as normal.

Based on their investigation, Arkansas State Police identified Hawkins as the suspected author of the threat. His arrest was made in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Camden Police Department.

Anderson said she is not aware if Hawkins is related to any student in the district.

"If he were to walk into the office, I would not even know him," she said, confirming that he was not a former student.

Anderson, a 30-year educator in Lewisville, said the social media threat is a first for the Lafayette County public schools -- a consolidated district of 500-plus students from Lewisville and Stamps.

"We're still following our daily safety protocols," she said.

"We appreciate the kids for alerting us, and I appreciate everyone who jumped in to take care of us."

Hawkins remains in the Lafayette County jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

The state police did not respond to a request for comment.