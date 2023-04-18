ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Chicago troupe marks decade in dance show

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

DANCE: Decade of dance

Visceral Dance Chicago, marking 10 years as a dance company, performs "SPRINGTEN" at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. It's part of the center's 10x10 Arts Series; all tickets are $10. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Photographer Tawny Chatmon is in residence through Thursday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

ART: Resident photographer

Photographer Tawny Chatmon, in residence today-Thursday at the University of Central Arkansas, will host an artist talk with Haitian artist Fabiola Jean-Louis at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the lecture hall of the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts at UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Chatmon overlaps her digital photographs with collage, 24-karat gold leaf and other materials including paper, semiprecious stones and glass. She is one of eight Black American artists featured in the 2022 Venice Biennale exhibit, "The Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined," and is currently collaborating with Jean-Louis on a project called "The Roots of Freedom." Visit uca.edu/cahss/artists-in-residence.

Tree-centered thesis

A thesis exhibition for graduate student Jordan Saxion, 12 charcoal drawings that explore the characteristics of trees as well as their response to their environment and interdependence on each other, is on display through May 14 in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art and Design, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu. Saxion will present her thesis at 6 p.m. Friday, in Windgate Center Room 101, followed by a 7-8:30 p.m. reception in the center's Taylor/Mourning Lobby.

'Fragments, Fabrications'

"Fragments & Fabrications," works by artists Justin Favela, Jack Henry, Melissa Huang, Nnenna Okore, Kim Piotrowski, Claire Scherzinger and Zipporah Camille Thompson that explore "reconstruction, deconstruction, and transformation," according to a news release, is on display through May 31 at the Bradbury Art Museum, in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Admission is free. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call (870) 972-3434, email mmcmahan@AState.edu or visit BradburyArtMuseum.org.

MUSIC ETC.: Lunchtime programs

The Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, hosts two noon lunch programs this week:

"The Demby Family: Arkansas Unionist," today. Blake Wintory, director of museum services for the Division of Arkansas Heritage, uses a range of artifacts and documents from the Old State House Collection and other resources to provides insight into the lives of James W. Demby and his son Josiah, Arkansas Unionists during the Civil War.

"Down Home in the Arkansas": A Musical Performance, Friday. Molly Banks leads her fourth-grade students at Baptist Preparatory School in a musical about the famous "Arkansas Traveler" and the fiddle-playing Arkansas farmer he meets.

Admission is free. Visit Oldstatehouse.com.

Piano, theater camps

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Literary and Performing Arts is offering two summer camp programs for students ages 9-13:

Piano Ensemble Workshops, June 12-16 and 19-23, features individualized instruction with UALR piano faculty member Naoki Hakutani and Little Rock community professionals, plus daily group keyboard lab sessions. Students will also participate in classes on drumming, vocal technique, music theory and more.

In the Theater Makers Workshop, June 12-16, UALR faculty and alumni and local professionals will focus on acting, improvisation and movement sessions, as well as theater design and crafting, including mask making, prop design, costume styling and makeup artistry.

Cost for each workshop is $275. Scholarships are available to families demonstrating a financial need. Register at ualr.edu/litperforming/2023-summer-camp/registration. For more information, email gegalloway@ualr.edu.

THEATER ETC.: 'Fringe Festival VII'

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host the "Fringe Festival VII: An Extravaganza of Student 10-Minute Performances," original 10-minute spoken word, theater, dance and music performances from students in the university's School of Literary and Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. today-Friday in the Haislip Theatre in the Center for Performing Arts at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. With support from the Kerry Kennedy Aspiring Playwright Endowed Fund, Arkansas playwright Candrice Jones, recipient of the 2023 Kesselring Prize for Playwrighting, mentored students in the creation of their original work. Call (501) 916-3291 or email gegalloway@ualr.edu.

Performance program

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Education will host "MT Stage: Expressions!", a weeklong summer enrichment program for Arkansas junior high students (grades 7-9) who want to learn more about musical theater and stage performance, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 26-30 at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The session culminates in a Student Showcase Performance, 2 p.m. June 30 in the UALR Student Services Center Auditorium.

Participants will analyze lyric composition, theme, and meaning, take part in a song composition session with a recording artist, learn about life on the road from a Grammy-winning rock star and a photography lesson from a professional photographer and learn stage performance from a guest theater professional.

The summer program is free, covered by an Academic Enrichment for the Gifted in Summer grant from the Arkansas Department of Education.

For more information and an application, visit ualr.edu/gifted/mt-stage-application.

Carol Burnett with her TV-show "sidekicks" (clockwise from left) Tim Conway, Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

FILM: Big-screen Burnett

"Carol Burnett: A Celebration," marking Burnett's 90th birthday, is on big screens at 2 p.m. Saturday and 4 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Riverdale 10 and Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock; 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock; and 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, the Pinnacle Hills Cinema 12 in Rogers and the Malco Ft. Smith Cinema in Fort Smith. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

The film covers Burnett's story from her early breakout performances on Broadway to her television variety series -- and subsequent dramatic roles, and includes highlights from the TV show "and new revelations from Carol herself," according to a news release. Special guests include Carl Reiner, Tim Conway (in his final interview prior to his May 2019 death), Vicki Lawrence, Betty White, Cloris Leachman, Phyllis Diller, Tony Orlando, Tina Fey, Jim Nabors, Barbara Eden, Joan Collins and Dick Van Dyke.