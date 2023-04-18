Commit says UA better with each visit

Cornerback Noreel White, a class of 2024 University of Arkansas football commitment, said he feels like he's with family when he visits his future school.

White, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St Martin, made his third visit to Fayetteville over the weekend for the Red-White spring scrimmage.

"It just gets better and better every time," White said. "Every time I come up here, it just gets better, talking to everybody. It's more of a family experience. I don't know how to explain."

He picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State, Auburn and others on March 13 after his second trip to Fayetteville.

White said he can talk to his lead recruiters -- Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, a Moss Point, Miss., native, secondary coach Deron Wilson and defensive coordinator Travis Williams -- about anything.

"Coach Woodson, he's like my real family," said White, who plans to make his official visit to Arkansas on June 24. "I can talk to him about everything. We connect on another level and Coach Wilson, he's like my friend. I can talk to him, too. And Coach T-Will, I can talk to all of them about my problems I'm having right now. Not just me going to college and waiting. I can talk to them right now. We're already connecting on a spiritual level."

A consensus 4-star prospect, White played both ways as a junior and had 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 2 pass breakups defensively.

On offense, he recorded 49 catches for 634 yards and 8 touchdowns and rushed 41 times for 253 yards and 5 touchdowns while also passing for 115 yards. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 222 yards.

White, who plans to major in sports management, said the coaches mentioned the strong business community around Northwest Arkansas and the opportunities after football.

White, who plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January, said he's thrilled to know he'll be back in Fayetteville after he completes his senior season.

"Just being back in Fayetteville honestly and knowing I can be around here in December getting ready for the season," White said.

Because of Woodson and defensive line coach Deke Adams are Mississippi natives, the Hogs have been much more active recruiting the state with several prospects visiting Fayetteville this spring, including over the weekend.

White said he's recruiting others from his home state to be Razorbacks.

"It's a different feeling and different experience in my opinion," White said. "It's just better up here."

While he's being recruited to play cornerback, White could also get touches at receiver in Fayetteville.

"You might see me more receiver than DB, you never know how it might go," White said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com