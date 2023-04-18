PB school board meets April 24

Pine Bluff School Board will have a regular meeting April 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay Building, according to a news release. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Election board to meet Wednesday

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will have a called board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Election Center, 123 S. Main St., according to chairman Michael Adam. The agenda includes new business: appointing election officials for the 2023 Pine Bluff Sales Tax elections, approving L&A testing, reviewing and approving 2022 reimbursement request.

City, GFPB sets press conference today

The city of Pine Bluff and Go Forward Pine Bluff will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. today at the Joe T. Thomas Public Safety Complex at the civic center. The purpose is to discuss the May 9 tax election, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, city council officials, representatives from the Pine Bluff police and fire departments, and Go Forward officials are expected to participate.

The public is invited to attend in person or by streaming the press conference via the GFPB Facebook page: @Goforwardpinebluff.

"The (current) GFPB Plan is funded by a 7-year 5/8th cent sales tax passed overwhelmingly by 70% of the voters, business investments, private donations, and grants," according to the release. "A public-private partnership was formed with the city of Pine Bluff to ensure the funding is utilized appropriately to implement the 27 initiatives in the plan. GFPB seeks to increase the revenues of the city, retain population, relocate population, and attract tourism and consumers. Our goal is to establish the necessary working relationships to move Pine Bluff forward." Details: www.goforwardpb.org.

PB quilters to meet today

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road, and guests are always welcome.

Gay Bonner of Hot Springs Village will present the program on constructing quilted jackets. A representative from the North Louisiana Quilt Guild will be a guest explaining their upcoming shop hop, according to a news release.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with a birthday during the month of April are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. "Feminine colors" is the theme for April, however, white or white on white are always acceptable.

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild's annual membership fee is $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting and no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," the spokesman said.