Confidence paying dividends for Cali

FAYETTEVILLE -- Finding Cayden Wallace's replacement at third base took some time for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The University of Arkansas baseball team needed a new third baseman after Wallace, who had team-highs of 16 home runs and 60 runs batted in to help the Razorbacks advance to the College World Series last season, was picked in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Six players started at third base in the first 20 games this season, but junior college transfer Caleb Cali finally has secured the job midway through the SEC schedule.

Cali has raised his batting average to .250 going into the No. 5 Razorbacks' game against the University of Central Arkansas tonight at Baum-Walker Stadium after starting 1 for 14 and also played solid defense after a shaky start in the field.

"He knows when he comes to the park right now that he's playing," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He can probably relax on that a bit, and that's what happens.

"That's what we were waiting on, is somebody to take that job. That was his at the beginning of the season, and then he got off to a slow start, really offensively and defensively.

"I think now he's kind of finding it, and he's been a big help."

Cali, an All-American at the College of Central Florida last season when he batted .438 with 17 home runs and 77 RBI, won the third base job to open the season with an impressive showing in preseason practices.

Van Horn even batted Cali third, which was Wallace's spot in the lineup.

But when Cali went 0 for 8 in the first two games of the College Baseball Showdown against Texas and TCU with 7 strikeouts and 7 runners left on base, Jayson Jones, Brady Slavens, Reese Robinett, Peyton Holt and Harold Coll also got starts at third base.

Coll started all three games of Arkansas' SEC-opening series against Auburn, then he stayed in the lineup for the first two games the next weekend at LSU.

When Cali got the start in the finale at LSU, he went 1 for 3 with 3 RBI to be a bright spot for the Razorbacks' in their 14-5 loss. He drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI, then had a two-run double on his second extra-bat hit in 37 at-bats.

Cali has started 10 consecutive conference games, including series against Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and helped the Razorbacks go 7-2 in that span to lead the SEC West at 11-4 after they swept the Volunteers over the weekend.

In the past seven games, Cali is batting .375 (9 for 24) with 2 home runs, 1 double, 7 RBI and 6 runs.

"I'm not surprised at all, honestly," said Slavens, Arkansas' regular first baseman. "I mean, it was just a matter of time before he got going.

"I think everybody that was tweeting at him beginning of the year, talking trash on him, they should all owe him an apology on Twitter, honestly. You can put that out there."

In Cali's 21 starts, he has 5 home runs and 18 RBI.

"Playing every day or not, I'm just trying to be ready whenever my name is called," Cali said after the Ole Miss series. "It feels good to be in the lineup, because I feel like I've contributed to some wins that we've gotten and obviously that feels great.

"Just trying to stay on this uphill battle with everything we've got going on, but I feel good right now."

Van Horn said Cali is playing now like he did in winning the third base job to open the season.

"That's the guy we saw in the fall, saw in January and a little bit in February," Van Horn said. "Then it kind of went away.

"I think he's feeling confident. I think he's probably feeling we're confident in him, because we keep putting him back out there. He doesn't feel like he's got to get it all done in one at-bat.

"I think it carries over to the defense. He's been playing good defense. When he gets to the ball, I want him to field it. Just be steady, and that's what he's done."

Cali made four errors in his first 12 starts, but none in the past nine.

In the sixth inning of Arkansas' 7-2 victory over Tennessee on Sunday, relief pitcher Dylan Carter gave up a leadoff single to Kavares Tears and went 2-0 on the next batter, Hunter Ensley, who then grounded into a double play started by Cali.

"Caleb's made some plays for every single pitcher on the staff, and having him back there gives us confidence that we can get ground balls to him and he's going to field the ball," Carter said. "I think it just took slowing the game down a little bit and gaining some confidence in himself, and he's really stepped up."