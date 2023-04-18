EDITORIAL: Tax day (for most): One for you, 19 for me

Qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangement (QSEHRA). Under a QSEHRA, an eligible employer can reimburse eligible employees for medical expenses, including premiums for Marketplace health insurance. If you were covered under a QSEHRA, your employer should have reported the annual permitted benefit in box 12 of your Form W-2 with code FF. If the QSEHRA is affordable for a month, no PTC is allowed for the month. If the QSEHRA is unaffordable for a month, you must reduce the monthly PTC (but not below 0) by the monthly permitted benefit amount and you must enter "QSEHRA" in the top margin on page 1 of Form 8962 to explain your entry and avoid delay in the processing of your return. For more information, see Column (e) under Line 11--Annual Totals or Lines 12 Through 23--Monthly Calculation, later. Also see Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement in Pub. 974, Premium Tax Credit for information on determining QSEHRA affordability and Notice 2017-67 for additional guidance on QSEHRA coordination with the PTC.

--actual instructions from an IRS document

You might have better luck translating the Voynich Manuscript.

When will this end? Even when the federal government cuts taxes, as it does in Republican administrations, the Infernal Tax Code remains as cluttered as ever. Why can't this country come up with a better idea? Like helping the citizenry understand how it's taxed, instead of fogging up the matter?

April is the saddest month, mixing not memory and desire, as the poet said, but injustice and sheer mind-numbing complexity. The injustice most of us can understand at once, and in a bitter flash. The complexity seems to get worse every year.

In 2023, Tax Day is pushed back a few days. It wasn't April 15. So this year, the agony is being delayed. We the People, sensing the impending drama, continue to gather all of our paperwork even after Traditional Tax Day to send to our tax preparer. And everybody has a tax preparer, either breathing or AI.

Because only a pro could figure out what th' heck the IRS is talking about. Or, even better, download the software (updated every tax season) so HAL can figure it out. Not that it's likely that even HAL could get it right 100 percent of the time.

Stories keep coming of people calling the IRS, asking the same question of the people who work there, and getting different answers from different people. That's when you can get the IRS to answer the phone at all. Last year, the head of the agency told a congressional hearing that his folks can only get to phone calls 19-20 percent of the time.

And then the rest of us are supposed to swear--on penalty of perjury!--that what we're turning in to the government is correct. How many years does perjury carry in Arkansas?

Most of us don't object to paying our taxes. Living in the United States of America is not only a privilege but a great bargain. What we object to, or should, is how hard, how complicated, how expensive and sometimes just hopeless it is to figure out how much tax we owe. Awash in a sea of paper, or maybe in an ocean of electronic impulses in this Internetted age, the American taxpayer needs . . . help!

This involved system collects trillions of dollars, at the cost of billions. A vast industry of tax collectors, tax accountants, tax planners, tax lawyers and tax lobbyists has grown up to deal with all the loopholes, rules, trap doors and lawyer-speak hidden in the sprawling Internal Revenue Code. And it keeps expanding with every "tax break."

For the average American family, filling out a tax form has become like attacking a puzzle to which, often enough, there is no right answer. This country's tax code has grown as indecipherable to the average American as Hammurabi's. It might as well be written on clay tablets.

THERE OUGHT to be something better to do every April than fling our return at Uncle Sam and complain about it. We write this editorial every year, and nothing changes except the date on the check. It's time to stop complaining and do something.

Don't mend it, end it. Abolish the tax code and start over. Would anybody starting from scratch come up with a system as counter-productive as the one we've got? Why not opt for a clean break with the past? This country started with a tax revolt. It's tradition! Let's do it again.

Take the tax code out behind the (depreciating) barn and kill it with an ax. Then tell Congress to come up with a better plan by, oh, Dec. 31. Nothing might concentrate congressional minds like a tax code coming to an end.

Why not start the new revolution this year? Give the government a dose of its own medicine?

"No checks of $100 million or more accepted. The IRS can't accept a single check (including a cashier's check) for amounts of $100,000,000 ($100 million) or more. If you are sending $100 million or more by check, you will need to spread the payments over two or more checks, with each check made out for an amount less than $100 million."--IRS.gov

We had no real point in mind when we decided to include the above paragraph, also taken from the government's official tax website. We simply reprint it here in case it comes in handy for Gentle Reader as he gets his business in order.

Good luck, all.