Ethics expert: Thomas disclosure errors troubling

Over the last two decades, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported on required financial disclosure forms that his family received rental income totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a firm called Ginger, Ltd., Partnership.

But that company -- a Nebraska real estate firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her relatives -- has not existed since 2006.

That year, the family real estate company was shut down and a separate firm was created, state incorporation records show. The similarly named firm assumed control of the shuttered company's land leasing business, according to property records.

Since that time, however, Thomas has continued to report income from the defunct company -- between $50,000 and $100,000 annually in recent years -- and there is no mention of the newer firm, Ginger Holdings, LLC, on the forms.

The previously unreported misstatement might be dismissed as a paperwork error. But it is among a series of errors and omissions that Thomas has made on required annual financial disclosure forms over the past several decades, a review of those records shows. Together, they have raised questions about how seriously Thomas views his responsibility to accurately report details about his finances to the public.

Thomas's disclosure history is in the spotlight after ProPublica revealed this month that a Texas billionaire took him on lavish vacations and also bought from Thomas and his siblings a Georgia home where their mother lives, a transaction that was not disclosed on the forms. Thomas said in a statement that colleagues he did not name told him he did not have to report the vacations and that he has always tried to comply with disclosure guidelines. He has not publicly addressed the property transaction.

In 2011, after the watchdog group Common Cause raised red flags, Thomas updated years of his financial disclosure reports to include employment details for his wife, conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas. The justice said at the time that he had not understood the filing instructions. In 2020, he was forced to revise his disclosure forms after a different watchdog group found he had failed to report reimbursements for trips to speak at two law schools.

A judicial ethics expert said the pattern was troubling.

"Any presumption in favor of Thomas's integrity and commitment to comply with the law is gone. His assurances and promises cannot be trusted. Is there more? What's the whole story? The nation needs to know," said Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert at New York University.

Gillers said all three branches of government should investigate Thomas's compliance or noncompliance with federal ethics law. "The Supreme Court has been the glue that has held the republic together since 1790 with the Civil War the only interruption. We need the public to respect it even when it disagrees with it and to understand why it is important. Generally, the public has," he said. "But that respect is now in serious jeopardy, and others must do something to stop the free fall."

Thomas did not respond to emailed questions sent through a court spokeswoman. His wife also did not respond to requests for comment.

Thomas's income from the firm he describes as "Ginger, Ltd., Partnership" on the financial disclosure forms has grown substantially over the last decade, though the precise amounts are unknown because the forms require only that ranges be reported. In total, he has reported receiving between $270,000 to $750,000 from the firm since 2006, describing it as "rent." Thomas's salary as a justice this year is $285,000.

The company's roots trace back to two lakeside neighborhoods developed decades ago by Ginni Thomas's late parents in a community in Douglas County, just outside of Omaha.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan O'Connell and Alice Crites of The Washington Post.