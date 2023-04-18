Fayetteville man being held on capital murder charges in Sunday stabbing death





FAYETTEVILLE -- Amy Joiner was found dead, with a knife in her neck, in the street in front of her home Sunday night and police say she was stabbed to death by her husband while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Marcus Joiner, 40, of 1611 E. Thornhill Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with capital murder and but remained hospitalized in Washington Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. Joiner was taken to the hospital to be treated for a single stab wound after he was taken into custody by police Sunday night. His injuries were said to be non life-threatening.

According to a preliminary police report released Tuesday by the Police Department, Amy Joiner called police at 9:28 p.m. on Sunday and said her husband, Marcus Joiner "was intoxicated on alcohol and was 'being aggressive.'" Amy Joiner described her husband as being shirtless and wearing jeans.

Amy Joiner was initially calm while speaking to the dispatcher, the reports states, but suddenly began screaming for help before she stopped responding to the dispatcher. A male voice was heard on the call, according to a recording, saying "You wanted it like this."

A witness told police she heard a woman screaming and believed someone was being stabbed. The witness said they saw someone lying in the street with a man kneeling over them. The witness said the man appeared to be punching or stabbing the person on the street.

When officers arrived they saw a man wearing only a pair of jeans, who was later identified as Marcus Joiner, walking away from a body in the street. The man refused commands to stop and entered the house at 1611 E. Thornhill Drive.

The officers went to the body in the street and found Amy Joiner with a knife protruding from her neck. She wasn't breathing when the officers arrived, according to the report. The first officer said he could still hear the 911 operator on Amy Joiner's phone, which was lying on the ground next to her.

Investigators found a large amount of blood surrounding Amy Joiner's body and several large footprints were found in the blood heading away from the body toward the house in the same direction officers had seen Marcus Joiner walking. The footprints were of bare feet, according to the report.

Police surrounded the house and after a few minutes Joiner came out of the residence. Police said he had a single puncture wound in the left side of his chest and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The house was searched and no one else was found to be in the home. Police said in the report the officers didn't see the wound in Joiner's chest when they saw him walking into the home.

Investigators went to the hospital and said Marcus Joiner had cuts on both hands and his right hand was badly swollen. The officers also saw a substantial quantity of blood on his pants and on the bottoms of his feet. Joiner was initially placed under police guard when he was taken to the hospital Sunday night. He was arrested at 9 p.m. Monday.



