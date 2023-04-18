Former Siloam Springs music teacher pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting student





BENTONVILLE -- A former Siloam Springs teacher pleaded not guilty to a felony charge accusing him of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Ethan Wells, 29, is charged with sexual assault and faces a possible prison sentence of six to 30 years. He entered the plea Monday at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Wells, who was a choir teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, was arrested Feb. 23.

The investigation started after the mother of one of Wells' former students reported to police a sexual relationship between her son and Wells, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Siloam Springs Superintendent Jody Wiggins said the district received information alleging inappropriate activity by a secondary level teacher during the 2021-22 school year. He said the district notified local law enforcement and filed a report with the Department of Human Services hotline.

The mother said her son was 18 years old at the time, but he hadn't graduated from high school, according to the affidavit.

The former student reported he met Wells in the eighth grade when Wells was his choir teacher, the affidavit states.

The student said he and Wells started texting each other and became close friends, the affidavit states. He said Wells became his mentor, but his senior year he started having feelings for Wells, according to the affidavit.

The student said after he turned 18, he told Wells in April 2022 how he felt about him; Wells told the student he also had feelings for him, according to the affidavit.

The student said he and Wells engaged in a sex act twice at school, according to the affidavit. He said their relationship lasted from April 11 to June 23, and after graduation, he realized what occurred between Wells and himself was wrong, according to the affidavit.

Wells is free on $75,000 bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with the former student as a condition of the bond.

Wells was earning $53,213 in his teaching position this school year, according to Siloam Springs School District documents. The School Board accepted his resignation at its meeting Thursday.



