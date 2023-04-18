Former White County inmate suing jail over non-treatment of spider bite

An attorney for White County jail officials named in a federal lawsuit by a former inmate, who said he suffered permanent injury in 2017 after treatment for a venomous spider bite was delayed for several days, was in court Monday trying to get the case dismissed.

Eddie Humes Sr., 40, of Bald Knob, was arrested on felony drug charges Oct. 19, 2017, by Bald Knob police and was booked into the White County jail early that afternoon. According to a complaint filed in federal court in May 2020, Humes said that about 2 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2017, he was bitten by a brown recluse spider.

In the complaint, Humes said a "Nurse Hall" examined his hand the following day and told him he had a staph infection but provided no medical treatment, and that jail employees ignored his worsening condition over the next four days until he was taken to White County Medical Center on Oct. 25. There, he was diagnosed with cellulitis and given prescriptions for antibiotics and painkillers and sent back to jail. The following day he was returned to White County Medical Center after running a 103-degree fever and the doctors said he needed emergency surgery, at which point he was released from the jail so the county would not be liable for his medical bills, the complaint said.

That surgery, Humes said in the complaint, was followed by a 10-day hospital stay. Following his release, he required home health services to attend to his wound.

Humes said in the complaint that he has suffered permanent damage to the thumb area of his right hand as a result of the injury. Through his attorney, Austin Porter Jr. of Little Rock, he has accused the defendants of violating his constitutional rights under the Fifth, Eighth and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Named in Humes' lawsuit are White County, Sheriff Phillip Miller, deputies Maj. Clayton Edwards and Lt. Misty Jones, and former deputy Sgt. Stephanie Gray. Edwards is the current jail administrator and Jones and Gray both worked in the jail at the time of Humes' arrest. Also named was Shawna Chassity Hall, a nurse for Turn Key Health Clinics LLC, a private health care provider that contracts with a number of county jails in Arkansas, including in White County.

In January 2021, Hall was dismissed from the lawsuit after filing a motion for summary judgment on the grounds that she had never worked in the White County Detention Center and had never treated Humes.

U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray, who reviewed the lawsuit last year, recommended that only Humes' individual capacity deliberate indifference claims against Jones and Gray, for inadequate and delayed medical care, should go to trial.

Ray recommended that Humes' individual capacity claim against Edwards and all of his official capacity claims "against all Defendants should be dismissed, with prejudice," meaning those claims cannot be refiled.

In his filing, Ray noted that the "Nurse Hall" named by Humes in his complaint was not the "Nurse Hall" who had attended to him and that, since that time, her identity "has remained a mystery, and she has never been served."

In a footnote to his filing, Ray said that Humes' deposition and eyewitness testimony had raised one "important genuine issue of material fact" regarding Humes' allegations against Jones and Gray. In Jones' affidavit, she said that she never had any encounter with Humes personally and never saw the injury to his hand. Gray also said in an affidavit that she never encountered Humes during the time he was incarcerated. Ray noted that jail logs for that time period also never showed that either deputy had visited Humes' cell.

But, Ray noted, in affidavits by both Humes and a cellmate, Austin Coughlin, both men said the two deputies had visited Humes in his cell, that both saw his infected hand and that both ignored his requests for medical attention.

"Only a jury can resolve the credibility issues surrounding these genuine issues of disputed facts," Ray wrote in his filing, "that bear directly on the merits of Humes's claims that Jones and Gray provided him with delayed and inadequate medical care."

On Monday, the plaintiffs' attorney, Michael Mosley of Conway, argued before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofksy -- the presiding judge in the case -- that Humes' entire case should be tossed, saying he not only named the wrong nurse in his complaint but that he failed to show deliberate indifference on the part of jail staff.

Mosley also said Humes failed to follow the proper procedure to request medical attention, saying that electronic kiosks were set up in the jail for that purpose, but that Humes instead claimed he had made verbal requests that could not be verified.

"There is evidence he was asking to go to sick call," Rudofsky countered.

"But that's belied by the fact that for two days he was using the kiosk for weird things," Mosley argued. "Just not sick call."

Court records indicated that Humes had made several requests over several days at the kiosk for a number of things, including a haircut.

Rudofsky pushed back on Mosley's claims, saying that evidence provided to date indicated that Humes had been told by the nurse that his sick call request had been relayed to jail administration, thus obviating the need for Humes to put in a request at the kiosk. But, he said, there was no record that request had actually been relayed.

Muddying the waters further, Mosley said, was the fact that Humes had named the wrong nurse in his complaint.

"We don't know when Nurse Hall saw him," he said. "He sued the wrong Nurse Hall ... We don't know who she is. She's gone. She's gone."

"She's not dead, is she?" Rudofsky asked.

"You know what?" Mosley replied, sounding frustrated. "I don't know ... When you wait three years to sue, people move. It's a revolving door."

Mosley also challenged as hearsay the deposition of the doctor who treated Humes, who said in his statement that Humes' condition had worsened due to the delay in treatment.

Rudofsky said calling the doctor to testify during a trial would take care of the hearsay issue.

"As long as it can come in in a non-hearsay manner, I'm allowed to consider it at this stage," the judge said.

Porter argued that Humes' condition was obvious even to other inmates who were housed with him, who he said were "freaking out" over fears that Humes had a staph infection that could ultimately spread to other inmates.

"It was obvious to them that he needed medical attention," Porter said.

Porter said when Humes was taken to the hospital on Oct. 25 and was prescribed antibiotics and painkillers and sent back to the jail, he never received the medications and the following day was taken back to the hospital where it was then decided he needed emergency surgery.

The attorney said Humes' complaints should have been taken seriously from the beginning instead of medical treatment being delayed nearly a week.

"When a person says they have been bitten by a venomous spider," he said, "that should raise some red flags right there."

Rudofsky said he will take the matter under advisement. He gave no indication of when the attorneys might expect a ruling. The matter is currently not scheduled for trial.