Hail, damaging winds possible for much of Arkansas on Thursday, forecasters say

Forecasters are predicting hail, damaging winds and heavy rain for Thursday evening in Arkansas.

Hail could be as big as a quarter and winds could be as strong as 60 mph, a severe weather briefing from the office in North Little Rock said Tuesday. The tornado potential is very low.

“Localized heavy rain will be possible with strong to severe storms Thursday through Thursday night,” a severe weather briefing from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock said on Tuesday.

A cold front will sweep across the state on Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

“Storms will develop along and ahead of the cold front, with potential for strong to severe storms to develop,” the briefing said.

Much of the state, excluding portions of Northwest Arkansas, is at a slight risk for severe weather, the briefing said.

A slight risk for severe weather means that scattered severe storms are possible and there might be isolated intense storms, the weather service said.

Tabitha Clarke, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said this was a normal storm set-up for the spring season.

“This is more your average spring severe weather event, there is nothing pointing towards a high risk event at this time,” Clarke said.

She said the Little Rock metro area would likely see some isolated storms on Thursday afternoon, but there is a possibility of a squall line of storms that would hit the area around 10 p.m. and stay until around 2 a.m.

A squall line could happen when a cold front catches up with instability and storms merge together and create a line, Clarke said.

“Those few hours after 10 p.m. will be when Little Rock would have the greatest potential to see severe weather and face the biggest threat,” she said.

The briefing showed that much of the state could see up to three inches of rain. Portions of Northwest Arkansas are forecast to have up to an inch and a half of rain.

“Additional rainfall is expected through late Friday night across mainly the eastern half of the state, increasing the risk for localized flash flooding,” the briefing said.

Clarke also said a lot of Arkansas could see low temperatures in the 40s and highs in the 60s after the cold front moves in.

“It won’t be anything freezing, just probably colder than some Arkansans are expecting after the past few days,” she said.