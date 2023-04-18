



DEAR HELOISE: I always read your column and pick up a "pearl" or two. Being retired and dealing with exorbitant utility rates, inflation, etc., it's almost fun to find ways to avoid waste and, hence, keep more in my pocket.

In our area, the newspaper has gone digital, so I'm forced to air-print the puzzles, which takes up three sheets of ream paper.

A lot of the other paper I use is to scan and send documents, which uses up no ink. So, one of my ways to save is to take the printed sheet, reverse it and reinsert it into the printer -- getting two sheets in one.

It might sound too cheap or frugal, but it doubles my ability to print documents when necessary and reduces waste -- thus doing my part to be frugal, save money and help to save the planet in my own small way. Best wishes.

-- Dr. Z.,

Maumelle

DEAR HELOISE:I have one of the popular sweeping devices that consists of a pole with a plastic pad on the bottom, to which you attach cleaning pads. I save my stained or grungy-looking dish rags, and they fit perfectly onto the sweeper device where you poke the corners into the catches.

I never buy the cleaning pads anymore, and these used dish rags can be washed and reused many times.

-- Gene Ducote,

via email

DEAR READERS:Need an easy-to-make and super delicious cake frosting? This two-ingredient recipe is yummy, and your kids will love it.

Open a 12-ounce package of peppermint patties and break them into pieces. Place into a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add 6 tablespoons of milk. Stir continuously until the mixture is smooth. Let cool. Frost the cake and decorate the top with extra peppermint patties.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm 67 and have read you and your mom's column everyday since I was a little girl. My husband loves it, too.

We often buy the super large bottles of detergent and fabric softener at our local big-box store, but they're hard for me to manage when doing laundry. So, I purchased condiment squeeze bottles for each product. Now, they're so much easier to use. They weigh much less, I can control the amount of liquid I need, and the bottles don't need a refill very often.

-- Frankie,

Colorado Springs, Colo.

