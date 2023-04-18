Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs RB target Russell sets decision date

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:54 p.m.
Benton running back Braylen Russell (2) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of Benton's 55-38 win on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton.

Arkansas 4-star running back target Braylen Russell will announce his college decision July 14, his birthday, at the Benton High School cafeteria at 6 p.m.

Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, released a top five of Arkansas, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee on April 14. His most recent visit to Fayetteville was for the Razorbacks’ Red-White scrimmage last Saturday. 

He rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 touchdowns, and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior. He has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All American Bowl at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 16. 

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 21 running back and No. 287 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. The service also considers him the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith have made Russell a priority in the 2024 class. 

He pledged to the Razorbacks as a sophomore prior to the Mississippi State game in 2021. He re-opened his recruitment last October. 

