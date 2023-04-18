



Happy birthday (Apr. 18): Bravado is your birthright, and you'll apply your courage to implementing changes in your world. You'll live in such a way that makes judging others unnecessary; you're too busy making your own experience stellar. New agreements bring harmony and money to your realm.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): For a good part of the day, it feels as though you are swimming in a pool of intense energy. One might think such an exercise would be tiring, but somehow in the end you'll have more energy than you started with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Give yourself credit for being a decisive person. Making decisions requires a certain boldness. Each one comes with risk. The secret to a regret-free experience is to accept the risk in every choice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): New relationships are on the horizon. The more mindful you are of learning the other person, the less worried you'll be about presenting yourself in any particular way. With a little curiosity and good pacing, you'll learn just how compatible you are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't have to trek through a forest or sit by the sea to feel the electric life force of nature. Any nature will do. Sit for a moment under a tree in the park or the grass of your own yard and nature will impart its wordless wisdom.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hope doesn't always motivate. If hope comes in a vague form, it can cause you stress. The dream team is hope plus a step-by-step plan. Your optimism grows as you lay out a few measurable goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): No matter where a problem came from, once you pick it up, it's yours to live with, solve or delegate. This is why you may stare at a problem for a long time, deliberating whether or not to pick it up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In the end, you don't have to actively impress anyone because who you are in your heart and how you reflect that in behavior is already impressive enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You may think you can sense where a relationship is going, but you'd be limiting yourself if you made assumptions. Love can be taught and learned. The most effective educational model: example.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll get the chance to try before you buy. It's not only the ideal arrangement for purchases you're not sure about, it's also a valid way to approach relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Others do not automatically understand you. The way you communicate and the rules by which you live life are unique to you. Essentially, you're a country with its own culture, and you can choose who to let into your borders.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll show your respect even when you don't agree. You'll share a soft part of yourself. The date is wonderful because you care to make it so with the energy you bring to it, not because of anything you do or buy. Though clashing isn't ideal, it's how you learn about one another. Don't be afraid to disagree.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're a light in the world. Like all lights, you're hard to see on a fair-weather day when brightness is the norm. It's when things get shadowy that your true brilliance shines through.

NEW MOON PRESHOW: In these last days of the Aries sun, as we head toward a solar eclipse and new moon, we're reminded how much of our communication is not deliberate but subconsciously given and received. Communication is happening constantly, between people, between other living creatures, between ourselves and the environment we're in, and between our various selves. Pure hearts and intentions will be read on many levels.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: She may seem laid-back, but don't her easy style fool you. In business, in motherhood and in love, Kourtney Kardashian brings the passion of her Aries fire sign to all she does. Mercury and Mars in the same warrior sign act as fuel injectors — read: intensity and fearlessness. Moon in Capricorn indicates tremendous business savvy as well as some down-to-earth grounding.



