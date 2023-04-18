Huckabee nature center to get upgrade

Bruce Stanton, vice president and general manager of the Pradco fishing division in Fort Smith, in early April announced plans to upgrade the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center.

"We make lures right here in Fort Smith that go to over 4,200 Walmart stores. They go to over 60 countries," Stanton said. "It's exciting to announce that on behalf of our team members, we're going to donate $150,000 to kick-start a fundraiser to update the Huckabee Nature Center right here in Fort Smith."

The nature center, which opened Aug. 31, 2006, at 8300 Wells Lake Road, is loaded with interesting displays, although they've fallen behind the technological curve after 17 years. An effort to study the possibilities at this nature center and others already has begun.

Tabbi Kinion, chief of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission education division, told the crowd of about 100, many of them Pradco employees, Game and Fish earmarked $350,000 from the Conservation License Plate Program for the project.

"If you think about the kids from 2006, when this place opened, those folks are having their own children now," Kinion said. "It is time to reimagine this place for a new generation."

Plans for the updated exhibits and displays are in the early stages. Kinion and Spencer Griffith, Game and Fish deputy director, offered a brief presentation of potential plans for the center. A wide range of possibilities that would widen the scope of the nature center's impact will be considered.