Courtney Weber, a spokesperson for Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina, said a 13-year-old boy was banned from the park for one year for attempted theft after a medical response team freed the teen from a claw machine he climbed inside to obtain a prize.

Amos Lugoloobi, state minister for finance in charge of planning in Uganda, pleaded innocent to corruption-related offenses in a scandal stemming from the diversion of roofing sheets that should have been distributed to vulnerable people.

Darrell Goodlow, a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 156½ years in an Indiana prison, according to WIXN-TV.

Anthony Becker, a city councilman of Santa Clara, Calif., delayed entering his pleas on criminal charges in which prosecutors say he lied about leaking a grand jury report on the San Francisco 49ers' political influence and relationships with the city's elected officials.

Kevin Monahan, 65, of Hebron, N.Y., was arrested on a second-degree murder charge as Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said he fatally shot a 20-year-old woman, "an innocent young girl who was out with friends looking for another friend's house."

Keith Higgins, district attorney in Brunswick, Ga., said investigators determined that a 19-year-old who was hospitalized for severe intoxication "voluntarily drank alcohol until he blacked out," resulting in police filing misdemeanor charges against two other teens and an adult couple who owns the home where they were drinking.

Josiah Garcia, a Tennessee Air National Guardsman, faces up to 10 years in prison after federal agents claim he responded to an online ad through RentAHitman.com, a parody website he thought was real.

Alexander Csergo, a Sydney businessman, was refused bail and faces up to 15 years in prison for reckless foreign interference as he's accused of accepting money from two suspected Chinese spies in exchange for handwritten reports on Australian defense, economic and national security arrangements while he worked in Shanghai.

Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, said that excess fuel from a SpaceX rocket launch that froze into ice Friday night led to a unique spiral appearing in an aurora above Alaska.