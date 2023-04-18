Recession in hearts

Only occasionally do I agree with Mike Masterson, though I consider his columns to be thoughtfully and cogently written. With "Our waning nation," he struck a chord.

I have little to add, but I do believe we need to think carefully as a people about our self-absorption. It is perplexing, even disturbing, that so many of us seem to share an affliction which I (in my sarcastic moments, please forgive me) call pre-Copernican. Why does everything revolve around me?

Many of us scrape by and have difficult lives. Too many of us take our prosperity, even in these challenging economic times, for granted. But as Mr. Masterson points out, there really is a recession in this great nation and it's found in our hearts and souls.

Today, I'm going to work hard at looking outward. Maybe I can build something for once.

Thank you, Mike Masterson.

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

PR mission unneeded

I have a perfectly good gun-culture--which enabled the guy in Louisville to kill those people--letter written and one praising John Brummett for his column about racism, given his previously stated position, as I recall it, that he avoids the topic because racists won't change and it just makes them mad.

But nooo ... I have to send in one calling out NASA for its "Humans in Space" public relations program.

I think NASA is great. I'm glad we are exploring outer space. But I believe most, if not all, manned (peopled?) space missions are PR-based. I believe it is seldom necessary to send humans up there to operate the instruments that can do everything that needs doing without human hands touching them. Whatever the stated reasons, the underlying reason, I believe, is to capture the imagination of "the public," who, I believe, live vicariously through our astronauts. The more danger the better.

President Kennedy loved manned missions. Walter Cronkite loved them, and most politicians and journalists, especially the TV ones, are basically required to ooh and ah over them. They are PR gold.

I felt this way before those people were blown up soon after their rocket lifted off in the mid-1980s. In my opinion, they died in service to NASA PR.

By the way, I think the idea of sending people to Mars is crazy. Colonizing Mars or even the moon is crazier. When I say crazy, I mean woo-woo-woo, booga-wooga-wooga, waka- waka-waka, cray-cray, bonkers. We have so many real human mission needs for those billions (trillions after the overruns) of dollars.

Those "one giant leap for mankind" guys are all the astronaut heroes we need, in my opinion.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Trivial but interesting

History seems to be created somewhat zigzag or otherwise randomly. To me, such is the case of the trivia(l) history presented on Boston Corbett by Randal Berry on Friday. A very interesting little piece that helps us understand the early history of our country somewhat better.

THOMAS J. ALSTON

Texarkana

Do we have enough?

Daddy, how many more guns will it be until we're safe?

JERROLD HINES

Little Rock

Fiscal advice for SHS

Madam Governor, I know you can fly your helicopter wherever you want. But the rest of us depend on regional roads and highways to run our businesses and enjoy our lives.

Please take the fiscal advice of independents and conservatives. Stop cutting the top income tax rate! Instead, raise the bloody tax brackets, i.e., the first $20,000 to $50,000 taxed at a flat 1 percent, the next $30,000 to $60,000 taxed at a graduated rate up to 2 percent, the next $40,000 to $70,000 taxed at a graduated rate up to 3 percent, etc. Let more people enjoy expanded lower tax brackets but charge the Waltons and Hunts up to 10 percent or more for all their billions.

Stop cutting tax rates because your Tea Party feel-good move is just going to save people a couple hundred dollars. Instead, use that money to build more exits from the interstates. Nothing is more frustrating and costly to the self-employed and corporations alike than sitting in stopped freeway traffic for at least 30 minutes or more twice a week. Even worse is being able to see an overpass but no exit to the local county road that you have to take to your next business appointment or home. Now, imagine being stuck for hours or days on an iced-up freeway because of multiple accidents and hills that trucks can't handle but your 4-wheel drive vehicle can handle with no problem.

Spend a couple billion on interstate freeways, U.S. and state highways, and the county roads that will link these new exits to highways connecting to the nearest city of any size. If necessary, restrict these new exits to cars and pickups.

Lastly, take care of your long-term-career state employees in GS6 to GS10 jobs. Giving raises and bonuses due to "merit" evaluations is just morally wrong and costs the state millions when experienced workers leave jobs that require knowledge of complex federal and state policies and new workers make mistakes that cause the federal government to sanction Arkansas billions.

KEITH WEBER

Jacksonville

Another way to see it

A letter writer in Saturday's paper pointed out that the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone has been associated with only five deaths per million uses. That is certainly one way of looking at it. Another way would be that mifepristone has been associated with one million deaths per one million uses.

She moves on to explain that using the drug is actually safer than pregnancy. I am not sure where she was going with that, but then I think she had already made her point.

STEPHEN HOFFMAN

Little Rock