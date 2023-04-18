Library program to offer an event

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for Jefferson County will hold an event for preschool children to recognize Children's Week. The free event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Service Building.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to bring preschool age children out to enjoy storytelling, food and prizes, according to a news release from Linda Bateman, executive director of YouthPartners of Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Inc.

The Imagination Library is an early literacy program that provides free, age-appropriate books for children.

This year's topic is "Play Yards, Neighborhoods and Other Special Places." The gathering will focus on children building positive relationships with their communities.

The week of April 15-21 is recognized annually in Arkansas to celebrate children and their educators and families.

In 1996, Dolly Parton launched Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to benefit the children of her home county in East Tennessee. The Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a 60-volume set of children's books beginning with the children's classic "The Little Engine That Could," according to the release.

The last book they receive is "Look Out Kindergarten Here I Come," when they reach their 5th birthday. Dolly's vision was to foster a love of reading among her county's preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month.

Since that time the program has grown and is being replicated all over the world to place books in the home and to help prepare children for kindergarten. The program was replicated in Jefferson County and managed by YouthPartners.

The Imagination Library program is made possible in part through the United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Altheimer Foundation, Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation and Sarah J. Creasy Endowment, Synergy Forum, Rotary West and Rotary Pine Bluff, Arkansas Imagination Library and other local contributors.

Sign-up for the library program will be available at the party. There is no cost for the event. Details: YouthPartners, (870) 534-8251.