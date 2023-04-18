Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock man charged with capital murder after death of infant daughter

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:24 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after his two-month-old daughter died on Tuesday, police said. 

Tamar Pennington, 22, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree battery after officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital around 7 p.m., a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday. 

Hospital staff told the police that “the child was in critical condition suffering from severe internal and external injuries,” a news release from Little Rock police said Tuesday morning. 

The charge was upgraded to capital murder after Pennington’s two-month-old daughter, Kaia, died from her injuries, the tweet said. 

An online inmate roster for Pulaski County jail showed Pennington as of Tuesday morning just after 11 a.m. with a bond of $50,000, but his charges had not been yet upgraded. 

The police report said that the infant’s 21-year-old mother was brought in for questioning on Friday as well, but was released without charges. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT