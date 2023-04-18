Little Rock man charged with capital murder after death of infant daughter

A Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after his two-month-old daughter died on Tuesday, police said.

Tamar Pennington, 22, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree battery after officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital around 7 p.m., a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday.

Hospital staff told the police that “the child was in critical condition suffering from severe internal and external injuries,” a news release from Little Rock police said Tuesday morning.

The charge was upgraded to capital murder after Pennington’s two-month-old daughter, Kaia, died from her injuries, the tweet said.

An online inmate roster for Pulaski County jail showed Pennington as of Tuesday morning just after 11 a.m. with a bond of $50,000, but his charges had not been yet upgraded.

The police report said that the infant’s 21-year-old mother was brought in for questioning on Friday as well, but was released without charges.