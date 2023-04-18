Little Rock Tech Park expansion to transform a downtown building for entrepreneurship space

A $9.6 million expansion of the Little Rock Tech Park into a rehabilitated 421 Main St. will open up 53,000 square feet of work space for companies and entrepreneurs, tech park and city officials said Tuesday.

Funding of $3 million from the city of Little Rock, allocated last month by the Board of Directors, will help pay for the project.

The tech park’s first phase, at 415-417 Main St., opened in February 2017 through state legislation, a 10-year ⅜-cent Little Rock sales tax enacted through a 2011 referendum and a partnership between the city and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The $22 million it cost is fully paid-off, and the offices are near capacity today, renting space to 49 companies. That includes 19 owned by women and nonwhite people, in an industry where Black and Latino employees and entrepreneurs are underrepresented.

“Our mission is to provide the place where entrepreneurs can vet their ideas and grow their young businesses in proximity with others following the same journey,” said John Burgess, the technology park authority’s board chair, at a Tuesday news conference. He noted the building’s partnership for business counseling and acceleration with the on-site Venture Center, an entrepreneurship-support organization.

Mimi San Pedro, the Venture Center’s chief strategy officer, said her organization seeks out startups, small businesses and entrepreneurs to support with 50 to 70 programs a year. It’s currently the tech park’s largest tenant.

The Venture Center’s “Origin” program counsels would-be entrepreneurs with a business idea; if found to be viable, they get connections to local business resources. “VCWoman Achieve” is a yearlong women’s mentorship program, matching 20 ready-to-scale entrepreneurs with 20 statewide businesswomen. Its FIS Fintech Accelerator, a partnership with the titular financial technology corporation, supports entrepreneurs through counseling from bankers, subject matter experts and executives from the financial services industry.

The Venture Center is funded through state grants, corporate partnerships and payments from clients; tenants’ rent funds the tech park.

It’s unclear how many tenants there will be in the tech park’s second phase, given that tenants will be able to rent a single desk ($200 a month) to entire floors of the building.

Little Rock-based WER Architects is designing the six-story 421 Main St. redesign with build-out by CDI Contractors, also based in Little Rock. The interior will essentially be gutted and replaced by open floor plan office space, a conference center, an audio-visual studio and a big event center. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, so its exterior will be preserved.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the project’s goals go beyond fostering local tech businesses to building a skilled workforce, noting that some former tenants are now companies with hundreds of employees.

“We’re going to continue to be a rolling-forward and thriving city. And by doing that, the city has to always step up and meet the challenge of the day,” he said.