Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas Game 1

Today at 5:50 p.m.
Arkansas relief pitcher Cody Adcock, of Texarkana, Arkansas, high-fives catcher Parker Rowland Sunday, March 12, 2023, during the seventh inning of the Razorbacks’s 15-6 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Arkansas 0 UCA 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Cody Adcock pitched around a leadoff walk to keep the Bears scoreless. Despite the free pass, he still faced the minimum as he picked off the runner attempting to steal second base for the final out.

Pregame:

Arkansas is concluding a six-game homestand with its final midweek game tonight against Central Arkansas. the Razorbacks are 8-1 in midweek games this season.

The Hogs have homered in 32 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NCAA.

Senior outfielder Jared Wegner remains out of the Arkansas lineup due to a thumb injury. He suffered a hairline fracture against Arkansas-Little Rock on April 11 and hasn't not started since.

UCA LHP Dillan Janak (0-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (3-1, 6.37 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF 

2. Stovall 2B

3. Bohrofen LF

4. Diggs RF

5. Cali 3B

6. McLaughlin 1B

7. Jones DH

8. Coll SS

9. Polk C


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT