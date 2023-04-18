LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas Game 1

Arkansas 0 UCA 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Cody Adcock pitched around a leadoff walk to keep the Bears scoreless. Despite the free pass, he still faced the minimum as he picked off the runner attempting to steal second base for the final out.

Pregame:

Arkansas is concluding a six-game homestand with its final midweek game tonight against Central Arkansas. the Razorbacks are 8-1 in midweek games this season.

The Hogs have homered in 32 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NCAA.

Senior outfielder Jared Wegner remains out of the Arkansas lineup due to a thumb injury. He suffered a hairline fracture against Arkansas-Little Rock on April 11 and hasn't not started since.

UCA LHP Dillan Janak (0-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (3-1, 6.37 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Bohrofen LF

4. Diggs RF

5. Cali 3B

6. McLaughlin 1B

7. Jones DH

8. Coll SS

9. Polk C



