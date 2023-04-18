Louisville guard opts for the UA

Former Louisville guard El Ellis went public with his verbal commitment to University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman and staff on Monday.

The senior averaged a team-high 17.7 points and 4.4 assists while starting all 32 games and averaging 36 minutes per game in his final season with the Cardinals. He shot 31.9% from beyond the three-point line and 81% from the free-throw line.

Ellis declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility March 22.

He became the fifth Louisville player since 1992 to have 565 points and 140 assists in a season. His was tied for the seventh-highest scoring average in a season by a Cardinal during that time.

Ellis, 6-3 and 180 pounds, had 28 double-digit scoring games this season and 13 games with 20-plus points. He had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists during an 80-54 loss to Arkansas in November at the Maui Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.

He had a career-high 33 points in a loss at Miami on Feb. 11. He was ACC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 20 after averaging 24.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 55% in a loss to Virginia and victory over Clemson.

He started 9 of 32 games as a junior and averaged 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 36% from three and 69.2% from the free-throw line.

Prior to playing at Louisville, Ellis averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds, and made 41.7% from three and 75.9% of his free throws at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College.

Ellis, who hasn't visited Arkansas, was a two-time NJCAA All-American.

Ellis is rated the No. 64 transfer by on3.com and joins Jeremiah Davenport of Cincinnati, Tramon Mark of Houston, Khalif Battle of Temple and Keyon Menifield of Washington as transfers to commit to Arkansas this offseason.

Arkansas' transfer class is rated No. 1 nationally by on3.com.