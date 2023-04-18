Man dies in Logan County road crash

One person was killed Monday and another injured in Logan County, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Curtis Fetters, 75, died just before noon on Monday after he failed to yield while exiting the driveway at the Circle S gas station in Morrison Bluff, according to a preliminary fatality report.

Police said Fetters was struck by James Richardson, 38, as he traveled north on Arkansas 109. Richardson's 2014 Ram struck Fetters' 1995 Mercury in the driver's side door area, the report said.

Fetters was pronounced dead on the scene and Richardson was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

State police described the weather and road conditions as clear and dry.