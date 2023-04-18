Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Benton County judge, probation officer





BENTONVILLE -- A Denver man pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges accusing him of threatening to kill a local circuit judge and probation officer.

Theodore Howell, 29, is charged as a habitual offender with threatening a judicial officer/juror and terroristic threatening. He entered his plea Monday at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Nathan Jeffrey, a probation officer, reported to the Benton County Sheriff's Office he received a text message threatening to kill him from Howell, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jeffrey said he knew the phone belonged to Howell because it was the same phone number Howell had down for being on probation, and Jeffrey had communicated with Howell using that number, according to the affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office has a website with a contact form request option that can be submitted by anyone. There were three contact request forms that had threats directed at Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren and one form with threats directed at Jeffrey, according to court documents.

The threats made in the requests were connected to Howell, according to the affidavit.

Howell said in the first form he planned to kill Karren when he's walking to court and Karren would never expect it, according to the affidavit. Howell said he planned to kill Jeffrey at the probation office.

Howell described Karren as transphobic in the second request form, according to court documents. Howell said he planned to kill Karren with a knife while he was walking to court, the affidavit states.

"I've been arrested for threats before, so this time I will act on it," he states on the form.

Howell said he planned to kill Karren because Arkansas was mean to transgender people and the jail was "super" mean to him the last time he was held there, according to the affidavit.

Michael Braswell, a detective with the Sheriff's Office, interviewed Howell, who first claimed he had been hacked and someone else made the threats, according to the affidavit.

He later admitted texting Jeffrey and making the threats to Karren; Howell said he was never going to follow through with the threats and didn't know why he did it, according to the affidavit.

Howell was arrested in November 2021 after attempting to enter secured areas of the Bentonville Police Department. Howell was dressed as a woman and armed with a knife, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty in November and was placed on six years of state-supervised probation. He was also ordered to seek mental health treatment.

Prosecutors are seeking to revoke Howell's bond.

An omnibus hearing is set for 8 a.m. June 5.

Howell is being held on $500,000 cash only bond related to the case involving the judge and probation officer. He's being held without bond in the Benton County Jail in the revocation case.



