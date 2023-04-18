Maupin sees '26 TE/DE being 'absolute problem’ for opponents

Maumelle football coach Brian Maupin believes 2026 tight end/defensive end Jordon Harris, an outstanding two-sport athlete, will be "an absolute problem" for opponents in the fall.

Harris, 6-6, 217 pounds, recently recorded 4.71 seconds in the 40-yard dash during testing at the school.

He was big contributor on the Hornets basketball team that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. He averaged 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 block per game.

“Jordan is a coach's dream,” Maupin said. “Extremely talented, hard-working and very coachable. He moves so well for a player his size and his age. He’s continuing to evolve as a route runner and receiver every day.

“His ability to be such a high-level basketball player and a top talent in football is exceptional. His ceiling is limitless.”

Harris has already accumulated early basketball offers from Troy, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kennesaw State. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks’ football victory over Ole Miss last fall.

Maupin served as Joe T. Robinson’s defensive coordinator and strength coach prior to being hired at Maumelle in February 2022. He coached several Division-I athletes for the Senators, including TJ Hammonds, E’Marion Harris, Koilan Jackson, David Porter and others.

“When we tested in offseason a couple weeks ago, he ran back-to-back 4.71,” Maupin said of Harris, “which is outstanding at his age and size. He’s physical and a leader and helped lead the basketball team to a quarterfinal finish this season as a freshman.

“Coaches all across the country are excited to see his return to the field this season at Maumelle.”



