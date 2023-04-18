Maxey, Embiid, Harris power Sixers over Nets





PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid pumped his fist in the air and exhorted the Philadelphia crowd to get louder as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey hit game-changing three-pointers and stymied Brooklyn runs with clutch boards.

"It's as happy as I've ever seen him since I've been here with other guys making shots," third-year 76ers Coach Doc Rivers said. "He was really celebrating his teammates tonight."

Maxey hit six three-pointers and scored 33 points, Embiid and Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks.

"A lot of people think I just love scoring the basketball," Embiid said. "I don't think it's true. I enjoy winning."

Embiid's increased faith in his teammates is one reason the third-seeded Sixers expect a deep run in the playoffs.

"Better teammates help," Rivers said with a laugh. "Maturity and preparation. We work on it every day."

Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a strong Game 1 effort.

Game 3 is Thursday in New York.

Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points. Johnson sent Embiid stumbling on a one-handed dunk down the right side. Johnson stared down Embiid as the Nets forward backpedaled on defense in the first half.

"I don't remember getting dunked on," Embiid tried to say with a straight face.

The slam was Brooklyn's last highlight.

Maybe the 76ers just needed to listen to their coach more as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.

After Brooklyn scored the first bucket of the second half, Rivers called a quick timeout.

"C'mon, guys! C'mon!" Rivers implored in the huddle. "Listen, it's up to y'all what you all want to do."

"It was time for us to realize we need to be ready," Harris said of the timeout speech. "We need to pick our energy up. We need to pick our body language up. This is our arena. This is our home floor. This is our win that we need to get."

Maxey, who kept the Sixers alive with 15 points in the first half, was stuffed by the rim on a fast break but Harris followed for the bucket and the 76ers finally tied the game at 55-55. Maxey didn't miss on the next possession -- a corner three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Then PJ Tucker missed a three-pointer, grabbed his own rebound, passed to Harden and he made his first three of the game. But Harris came right back and connected on a three that had him hopping and waving his arms off the court headed into a timeout.

Embiid then erupted in celebration with the Sixers ahead 64-56.

"We didn't play our best basketball, but in the second half we just figured out what worked and we kept doing it over and over and over," Embiid said.

Philly's scoring spurt was about it for the Nets, who shot 35% in the second half.

"The only adjustment made was that ball didn't go in the hole for us," Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn said. "We got open looks, they tried to go zone, we had enough shooting out there. The ball just didn't go in."

KINGS 114, WARRIORS 106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking three-pointer that led playoff newcomer Sacramento to a second straight victory over defending champion Golden State.

The Kings closed the game strong after Golden State's Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul and became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in the Stephen Curry era.

The Warriors will try to get back into the series when it shifts less than 90 miles southwest to San Francisco for Game 3 on Thursday night.

The game got heated in the fourth quarter when Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest with 7:03 to play, leading to an ejection for a flagrant foul.

During the review, the fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants toward Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

Sabonis added 24 points for Sacramento and Malik Monk (Bentonville) scored 18 off the bench.

Curry led the Warriors with 28 points but made just 3 of 13 from three-point range.

