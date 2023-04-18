McCarthy ties raising debt ceiling to 1% cap

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged on Monday to pass legislation to raise the nation's debt ceiling -- but only on condition of capping future federal spending increases at 1% -- as he lashed out at President Joe Biden for refusing to engage in budget-cutting negotiations to prevent a debt crisis.

"Debt limit negotiations are an opportunity to examine our nation's finances," McCarthy said, later adding: "Defaulting on our debt is not an option, but neither is a future of higher taxes, higher interest rates, more dependency on China and an economy that doesn't work for working Americans."

In a high-profile speech at the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy, the Republican leader who was marking his 100th day as speaker, said the nation's debt load is a "ticking time bomb" and Biden is "missing in action" as the deadline nears to raise the debt limit. But McCarthy's own ability to bring his plan to passage in coming weeks as promised is highly uncertain.

"I'm not predetermining what has to happen," McCarthy said in a speech that sought to cast Biden as the person standing in the way. "I want a responsible, sensible debt ceiling that puts us on an economic path to make America stronger. It works for every American. But that cannot happen if the president continues to ignore the problem."





"A no-strings-attached debt limit increase will not pass," he said.

"Since the president continues to hide, House Republicans will take action," McCarthy vowed.

Late Monday, House Republicans rallied around the speaker as he returned to Capitol Hill, with preparations underway for a vote on the package as soon as next week -- a rapid turnaround. McCarthy is expected to brief House Republicans privately early this morning on the details. Even though the Republican plan's chances in the Democratic-controlled Senate are dismal, House approval could serve as a calling card pressuring Biden to negotiate.

The White House has refused to shift its position out of a belief that the country's credit is not negotiable -- and Republicans themselves have splintered at times over how to approach the fight. The GOP has yet to release a budget, and House Republican leaders say they're still weeks away from finalizing legislation detailing their specific demands in debt negotiations.

The standoff has raised the stakes for McCarthy, since the consequences of inaction -- the first-ever government default -- could devastate an economy already teetering on the precipice of recession.

"It will be financial chaos," predicted Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody's Analytics, when asked about a potential brush with default. "Our fiscal problems will be meaningfully worse. ... Our geopolitical standing in the world will be undermined."

McCarthy's Wall Street address came with Washington heading toward a potential fiscal crisis over the need to raise the nation's debt limit, now at $31 trillion, and avert a federal default. The Treasury Department has said it is taking "extraordinary measures" to continue paying its bills, but money will run short this summer.

On Monday, investors seemed largely unfazed, though major stock indexes were all down slightly around midday. McCarthy, meanwhile, called on Wall Street traders to apply new political pressure on the White House.

"If you agree, don't sit back -- join us. Join us in demanding a reasonable negotiation, a responsible debt ceiling, an agreement that brings spending under control," McCarthy said.

While vowing that "defaulting on our debt is not an option," McCarthy faces his own challenges pushing a legislative fix to passage.

With his slim majority and less-than-strong grip on power, he has been unable to rally his Republican troops around a budget-cutting proposal that he could offer the White House as a starting point in negotiations. The outline of conditions he proposed Monday is considered dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Instead, McCarthy is seeking to shift blame for the standoff and draw the White House back into talks. "The longer President Biden waits to be sensible to find an agreement, the more likely it becomes that this administration will bumble into the first default in our nation's history," he said.

"A speech isn't a plan, but it's clear that extreme MAGA Republicans' wish lists will impose devastating cuts on hardworking families, send manufacturing overseas, take health care and food assistance away from millions of people and increase energy costs -- all while adding trillions to the debt with tax cuts skewed to the superwealthy and corporations," Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said on Monday.

The White House has said the ball is in McCarthy's court, saying he has promised to produce a budget plan but has thus far failed to deliver. Senior Biden advisers doubt McCarthy's ability to hold his Republican majority together to pass anything, and see little need to even express openness to concessions to a leader they doubt can deliver.

It was unclear whether the ideas McCarthy spoke about on Monday could draw enough backing to pass with his party's slim House majority. Asked in an interview on CNBC minutes after his speech if he had the support of his conference for the plan, McCarthy stopped short of saying so.

"I think I have the support of America," he said. "I'll get the party behind it."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said it's McCarthy who "continues to bumble our country toward a catastrophic default."

"President Biden and I are happy to meet with the speaker when he has something to talk about," Schumer said.

Nevertheless, McCarthy was both upbeat and defiant as he vowed to pass a bill through the House that would raise the nation's debt limit into next year -- putting the issue squarely in the 2024 presidential election -- coupling it with a plan to roll back federal spending to fiscal 2022 levels and cap future spending at no more than 1% a year over the next decade.

Pitching the idea of tying the debt limit increase to new work requirements, McCarthy said it was time to get Americans "back to work," implying that aid approved early in the covid-19 pandemic has discouraged adults from working. But Labor Department statistics show that a larger share of Americans ages 25 to 54 -- so-called prime-age workers -- were in the labor force in March than in February 2020, on the eve of the pandemic.

And McCarthy said the House Republicans also want to tack on H.R. 1, an expansive energy bill that would favor oil, gas and coal production -- and ease permitting regulations -- undoing many of Biden's climate change-fighting initiatives.

Without commenting on the House plans, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the president can't simply put his fingers in his ears. "The White House needs to stop wasting time and start negotiating" with the speaker, he said.

Many economists have suggested that it may take a stock market selloff to force an agreement, showing the risks of a possible default. But McCarthy said after his speech during a question period that he wasn't gauging market reaction for guidance on the debt limit.

"The markets go up and down," he said.

POLITICAL WEAPON

Once a routine matter, the need for Congress to pass legislation raising the nation's debt limit to continue paying already accrued bills has increasingly become a political weapon wielded particularly by Republicans as leverage for their policy priorities.

McCarthy is working furiously to unite the "five families" -- the various caucuses including the Freedom Caucus, Republican Study Committee and others within the House Republican majority -- around a plan that could be presented to Biden to kickstart negotiations.

Federal spending skyrocketed during the covid-19 crisis, rising to $7.4 trillion in 2021, before sliding back to $6.2 trillion in fiscal 2022, according to Treasury Department data. The nation's debt load has also climbed steadily, doubling during the George W. Bush administration with the 9/11-era wars overseas and spiking again during the Obama administration as spending rose and tax revenue plummeted during the Great Recession.

The nation runs more than $1 trillion in annual deficits, and the last time the federal budget balanced was 2001.

The speaker cast his remarks as being in the footsteps of President Ronald Reagan nearly 40 years ago, when the Republican icon promised a federal budget that would unleash growth and "turn the bull loose." Speaking at the stock exchange in March 1985, Reagan called for low taxes and steep cuts to domestic spending, even though his plan still added to the federal deficit.

"He's probably trying to reassure investors and Wall Street ... that Congress is capable of doing something, and we're going to do something," said Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., a top appropriator, who said the slew of unresolved issues in the debate serve as a "test" for McCarthy.

But Womack and other Republicans acknowledged that the "real question" is whether their own party can shore up the 218 votes needed in the House to pass a bill. With tensions simmering among the GOP's far-right and moderate ranks -- and only four votes to spare in a narrow majority -- Republicans said they need to show progress if they hope to put new pressure on Democrats.

"I'm hopeful that Wall Street gets the message and sends it right down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, because we've been trying to get that message across, and the president refuses to engage in negotiations in good faith," said Rep. Ben Cline, Va., a conservative Republican who sits on key spending and budget panels.

The cuts the House Republicans want to make are not "draconian," McCarthy said. He pledged not to touch the Medicare and Social Security programs important to older Americans that other Republicans want to cut.

Once, his speech was interrupted by applause from the executives and others at the stock exchange.

The White House and Democrats in Congress have been unwilling to engage in talks with the Republicans, saying Congress must simply raise the debt limit without conditions.

Biden, in particular, has been here before as vice president during the 2011 fiscal standoff that sent jitters through the economy as the Republicans demanded steep spending cuts.

The sweeping proposal from McCarthy will likely be too expansive for the White House to consider, but serves as a card to push Biden back to the negotiating table.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller, Josh Boak and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press, Catie Edmondson and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times and by Tony Romm of The Washington Post.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy waves as he arrives to speak during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

