Mott argues for probation only in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Flippin coffee shop owner arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot believes a "short sentence of probation" would be sufficient punishment, along with $500 restitution, according to his sentencing memorandum filed Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Jon Thomas Mott, 40, of Yellville, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building as part of a plea agreement in November. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Mott is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26 in a teleconference hearing with U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in the District of Columbia.

Federal prosecutors are seeking one month incarceration for Mott, along with three years probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg on March 1.

Mott spent 17 minutes in the Capitol before police pushed him out of the building, according to Lindberg.

Once in the Capitol, Mott "argued aggressively with police officers," she wrote in the court filing. When an officer used a baton to "limit Mott's advance, Mott grabbed the baton with his right hand and pushed it away."

Mott then yelled at the officer, "don't touch me" and "if you don't touch me, I won't touch you," according to the prosecutor's memorandum. Mott argued with other officers before leaving the building, according to the court document.

"Even if Mott did not place his hands on these officers, he diverted their attention from their primary task of clearing the rioters out of the Capitol building," wrote Lindberg. "And, after this initial officer confrontation, Mott continued to defy officers' commands to exit the building and argued with several officers throughout his 17 minutes inside the building. Those actions prolonged the rioters' occupation of the Capitol building, even if briefly. And Mott did lay hands on the baton of one officer, albeit in a defensive posture and not in an attempt to wrest the baton from the officer."

Saying Mott has shown no remorse, prosecutors are also seeking a fine equal to what he has raised through a posting on GiveSendGo.com. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraising campaign had raised $14,060 of its $30,000 goal.

"Mott has maintained an active GiveSendGo funding campaign in which he describes his beliefs that he and other January 6 rioters have [been] subject [to] unjust treatment at the hands of law enforcement officials," wrote Lindberg.

In his sentencing memorandum, Mott's attorney, Joseph W. Allen of Branson, Mo., wrote that the "GiveSendGo account is not evidence of anything other than pragmatism. ... It strains reason that the lawful means by which Mr. Mott has raised funds for legal representation should be used against him to impose a sentence of incarceration."

Allen wrote of Mott's good reputation in Marion County.

"Mr. Mott is well known and respected in his community and, aside from a single prior incident, has had no adverse dealings with the legal system," according to Allen. "Mr. Mott's community has come forward to express their support and respect for him and to attest to his character."

The court filing includes letters of recommendation from the Flippin mayor, superintendent of Flippin schools and Marion County sheriff, among others.

Flippin Mayor Heith Hogan wrote that he reached out to others in the community, asking about Mott.

"I heard that Mr. Mott gives of his time daily at our school to assist coaching the baseball and softball teams," wrote Hogan.

"He devotes at least 20 hours a week without compensation to giving his time to the students. ... He and his wife, on their own, spearheaded an effort to provide 75 Christmas dinners to the less fortunate in our community. The most telling thing about Mr. Mott is this: He never told me about the above good deeds he has done."

"J.T. has served as a mentor to our young men while he has modeled hard work, dedication and professionalism," Kelvin Hudson, superintendent of the Flippin School District, wrote in his letter.

"J.T. is involved in many community and school activities ..." Marion County Sheriff Gregg Alexander wrote in his letter. "There was obviously a time in recent years that J.T. made a choice to attend a political event that turned into something totally unexpected. J.T. hopes to move forward in a positive manner by continuing to operate his business, serving his community and by being a valuable citizen to Marion County, the State of Arkansas and the United States of America."

In the introduction to his sentencing memorandum, Allen wrote about the political event mentioned by the sheriff.

"Mr. Mott was one of [the] participants in the protest that occurred on January 6, 2021," wrote Allen. "This protest has been cast in the light of a riot and insurrection, a threat to democracy and other such pearl clutching terms. To speak of those events in this manner particularly when discussing an individual defendant is unjust and misleading.

"Mr. Mott is not a rioter, nor is he an insurrectionist," continued Allen. "He is a law-abiding citizen who, like any of us could, found himself caught up in the events of a day which began lawfully and peacefully and then dominoed into the situation in which he finds himself now.

Mr. Mott regrets his unlawful conduct and has accepted responsibility for it, actions which demonstrate his character. His actions for which he stands before this Court were not planned, nor did he engage in the January 6 protest with any ill intent or malice. He acknowledges his errors in judgment and criminal conduct and is ready to answer for it."

Allen wrote that Mott traveled to Washington "to protest what he believed to be an unlawful and corrupted election result." Mott entered the Capitol after a breach had already occurred, according to his lawyer.

Mott "stated that he believed it was ANTIFA that had breached the Capitol and that he wanted to be present inside as a counter to them," wrote Allen.

"Once inside the Rotunda, Mr. Mott demonstrated no plan or purpose, merely haranguing loudly both the other protesters and law enforcement," according to his sentencing memorandum. "Mr. Mott regrets his decision to enter the Capitol and makes no excuse for his conduct. ... [He] has accepted responsibility and admitted guilt. He is genuinely remorseful for his conduct and acknowledges the same to this Court."

Mott has remained free since his initial arrest on May 13, 2021.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally when some supporters of then-President Donald Trump entered the U.S. Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden's presidential victory.