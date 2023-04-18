N. Ireland government renewal is urged

BELFAST, Northern Ireland -- An American architect of Northern Ireland's historic 1998 peace accord on Monday urged its feuding politicians to revive the mothballed Belfast government, as a current political crisis clouded celebration of the peacemaking milestone.

Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell told a conference to mark a quarter century since the Good Friday Agreement that Northern Ireland's leaders must "act with courage and vision as their predecessors did 25 years ago," when bitter enemies forged an unlikely peace.

Mitchell, the U.S. special envoy who chaired two arduous years of negotiations that led to the accord, joined ex-President Bill Clinton and political leaders from the U.K., Ireland and Northern Ireland at Queen's University Belfast to mark 25 years since the agreement largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed -- a moment, Mitchell said, "when history opened itself to hope."

"The people of Northern Ireland continue to wrestle with their doubts, their differences, their disagreements," said Mitchell, who is now 89 and being treated for leukemia. But, he added: "The people of Northern Ireland don't want to return to violence -- not now and not ever."

"The war is over," agreed Gerry Adams, former leader of Sinn Fein, the party linked during the conflict to the Irish Republican Army, which killed about 1,800 people. "The conflict's finished."

The Good Friday Agreement has been held up around the world as proof that bitter enemies can make peace. It committed armed groups to stop fighting and set up a Northern Ireland legislature and government with power shared between unionist and nationalist parties.

Northern Ireland has changed dramatically since then. A young peacetime generation is increasingly shedding the rival identities -- British unionist and Irish nationalist -- that broke out into three decades of bloodshed that killed 3,600 people. But at the same time, Northern Ireland is locked in a political crisis that threatens to rattle the peace secured by the Good Friday Agreement. And violence hasn't disappeared completely. In February, IRA dissidents opposed to the peace process shot and wounded a senior police officer.

Increasing numbers of people wonder whether the accord that created peace is still capable of sustaining it. Northern Ireland's 1.9 million people have been without a functioning government since the main unionist party walked out more than a year ago to protest post-Brexit trade rules that -- like so much in Northern Ireland -- roiled notions of history and identity.

Participants at the conference -- gently or pointedly -- urged the Democratic Unionist Party to return to the power-sharing government.

The three-day conference caps commemorations of the April 10, 1998, peace accord that included a flying visit last week by President Joe Biden, on his way to explore his Irish roots in the neighboring Republic of Ireland. During speeches in Belfast and Dublin, Biden reminded Northern Ireland's politicians how strongly the U.S. remains invested in peace.

"I wanted to make clear there's a lot at stake, a lot at stake," Biden told reporters as he left Ireland on Friday.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is due to host a gala commemorative dinner in Belfast on Wednesday, hailed "the courage, imagination and perseverance" of the peacemakers.

But critics say the U.K. government has been, at best, careless with Northern Ireland's peace -- especially by leading Britain out of the European Union following a 2016 referendum.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the unveiling of a bust of the former senator George Mitchell, a three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)



Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell looks at his bust during the unveiling on the first day of a three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



From left, Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, former US President Bill Clinton, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former senator George Mitchell at the unveiling of a bust of the former senator George Mitchell, a three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (Liam Mc Burney/PA via AP)



Britain's former Prime Minister Tony Blair, right, and former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell are all smiles during the bust unveiling on the first day of a three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



Front row, from left, Tim O'Connor former senior Irish Diplomat and former Secretary General to the President of Ireland, Professor Ian Greer President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast (QUB), Senator George J. Mitchell, former US Representative for Northern Ireland an Chair of the NI All Party Talks with wife Heather MacLachlan, former US President Bill Clinton with his wife former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, former Teachta Dala of Ireland Liz O'Donnell, Lord Murphy, Professor Jonathan Powell, former Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of the UK, former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Northern Ireland for the PUP Dawn Purvis and Ryan Feeney, Acting Vice-President Strategic Engagement and External Affairs at QUB, back row, from left, Deputy Lieutenant for Belfast Jane Wells, former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams, former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Mark Durkan, former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Northern Ireland for the Women's Coalition Monica McWilliams, Lord Reg Empey, Lord Alderdice, Gary McMichael, leader of the short-lived Ulster Democratic Party, Ian Paisley Jr, and QUB Professor Richard English during a photocall on the steps of the Lanyon Buildings at Queen's University Belfast during an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. (Liam Mc Burney/PA via AP)



Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams speaks at the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (Liam McBurney /PA via AP)



Bertie Ahern, second-longest serving Taoiseach, speaks during an interview on the first day of a three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



Former US President Bill Clinton, from left, former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Bertie Ahern wave to journalists on the first day of a three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

