Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from Bay Area rapper E-40 that "racial bias" led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. E-40 said in a statement he was heckled throughout the game Saturday, and addressed one heckler "in an assertive but polite manner" before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena. "Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that -- despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur -- racial bias remains prevalent," he said in a statement. "Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault." "The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously," the team said in a statement. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was standing and blocking the view of fans behind him and was given a warning after several complaints. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the situation weren't released publicly. The person said E-40 refused to comply and that security officials for the Warriors and Kings escorted him from his seat. "He's been our biggest supporter for years," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "I hope they right that ship, because he deserves to be there by our bench."

Alabama State University is partnering with actress Taraji P. Henson's Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and the Kate Spade Foundation to make free mental health resources more widely available to students at historically Black colleges and universities. The "She Care Wellness Pods" will give students access to therapy sessions, workshops, yoga and quiet spaces. Henson visited Montgomery last week for the opening of the pods. She said she grew up when "women were expected to store the pain and struggles of inequities and disparities." "We are grateful for this partnership with Kate Spade New York," Henson said. "Together, we are changing the narrative and charting a new course for women who are experiencing the 'Strong Black Woman Syndrome.'" The program aims to reach more than 25,000 Black women at historically Black colleges and universities. It plans to also offer wellness pods for men and members of the LBGT community.