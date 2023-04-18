NBA Playoffs: Best Bets for Knicks-Cavaliers and Clippers-Suns

The NBA playoffs continue Tuesday evening and two of the three series on the schedule had especially entertaining Game 1s over the weekend that saw both road teams take early leads.

The fifth-seeded Knicks stole the first game of their series against the fourth-seeded Cavaliers on Saturday, 101-97. In the other 4–5 matchup, the Clippers upset the Suns, 115-110, on Sunday in Phoenixs first postseason game with Kevin Durant.

New York and Los Angeles are both in position to take commanding leads with victories Tuesday, though Cleveland is once again favored in Game 2 and the same goes for Phoenix.

No. 5 New York Knicks vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

(New York leads series, 1-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Knicks +5.5 (+100) | Cavaliers -5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: NYK (+205) | CLE (-250)

Total: Under 213.5 (-110) | Over 213.5 (-110)

Knicks-Cavaliers Best Bet: Cavaliers -5.5 (-118)

Jalen Brunson was the difference in the Knicks upset over the Cavaliers in Game 1. He finished with a team-high 27 points, delivered in the clutch and went head-to-head with Donovan Mitchell, who led all scorers with 38. Mitchells backcourt partner, Darius Garland, tallied just 17 points and one assist, and New Yorks bench outscored Clevelands, 37-14. The rebounding battle, which the Cavs lost, 51-38, played a key role in deciding the game as they also allowed 17 offensive rebounds.

New York survived R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes — its third-, fourth- and fifth-leading scorers — combining for just 15 total points, in large part because Julius Randle was able to play – his status had been in doubt due to an ankle injury – and finished with 19 points and 10 boards.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff can count on improved play from Garland and second-year forward Evan Mobley, who scored eight points on 4-13 shooting, going forward in the series. And Mitchells scoring outburst was no outlier — hes had similar playoff performances throughout his career and can match or even improve on that outing against the Knicks.

Its not time for Cleveland to panic just yet, but the pressure is on to take Game 2 to avoid an 0–2 deficit when the series shifts to Madison Square Garden later in the week. The Cavaliers went 31–10 at home in the regular season and covered better than 58% of the time. Count on them to respond Tuesday evening at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 4 Phoenix Suns

(Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

Time: 10 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Clippers +8.5 (-110) | Suns -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LAC (+310) | PHX (-400)

Total: Under 225.5 (-118) | Over 225.5 (+100)

Clippers-Suns Best Bets: Clippers +8.5 (-110) and

Kawhi Leonard Over 28.5 Points (-125)

Without Paul George (knee), the Clippers stunned the Suns in Game 1. Kawhi Leonard was automatic on his way to a game-high 38 points and Russell Westbrook shrugged off a poor shooting night to make winning plays on both sides of the ball down the stretch. Durant was one rebound shy of a triple double and finished with a playoff career-high 11 assists, but it was both teams depth that helped to decide the game. Tyronn Lue got 34 points from his bench compared to 10 from Phoenixs second unit.

Sunday was the first time the Suns lost with Durant active since the trade. Devin Booker tallied 26 points, Deandre Ayton added 18 and Torrey Craig chipped in 22, but Chris Paul was limited to just seven points, though he still recorded a double double with rebounds and assists.

Phoenixs 6-19 three-point shooting put the team at a disadvantage. Los Angeles didnt shoot much better (10-31), but a handful more makes — on more attempts — allowed it to overcome getting outshot from the field and making fewer free throws.

The Suns finished with a slightly better record against the spread than the Clippers in the regular season. But L.A. is one of two Western Conference teams that had a winning record on the road, and 8.5 points is a wide spread for Phoenix to cover. If Los Angeles wins, or even just comes close to doing so, Leonard will be at the forefront of that effort and as he showed in the first game of the series, he can shoot over just about anyone.

