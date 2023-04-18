NWA entrepreneurs

focus on recycling

Seven Northwest Arkansas entrepreneur teams will compete for $5,000 in prize money in the first NWA Recycles pitch contest Friday.

The pitch competition was part of Rethinking Trash: Entrepreneurship in Waste & Recycling, a free public event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. First place wins $4,000 and the second-place finisher will receive $1,000.

Competitors include a focus on supply-chain sustainability, using sawmill waste and poultry litter as soil conditioner, turning recycled glass into candle containers and converting food waste into ethanol and other consumer products, among other concepts.

"Ideas like these are essential to making recycling a bigger and more impactful part of our everyday lives," said Dan Holtmeyer, recycling program manager for the Northwest Arkansas Council and the event's organizer.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Information is available at nwacouncil.org.

-- Andrew Moreau

New housing orders

show growth in U.S.

U.S. homebuilder sentiment has risen for a fourth month as limited resale inventory helped drive demand for new houses, suggesting that the residential real estate market is slowly recovering.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge edged up one point this month to a seven-month high of 45, figures showed Monday. Even with the recent improvement, the gauge is below levels seen at the end of 2021, when mortgage rates were lower.

"Currently, one-third of housing inventory is new construction, compared to historical norms of a little more than 10%," Robert Dietz, the association's chief economist, said in a statement. "More buyers looking at new homes, along with the use of sales incentives, have supported new-home sales since the start of 2023."

Dietz also said that while lending conditions are tight, "there is not significant evidence thus far that pressure on the regional bank system has made this lending environment for builders and land developers worse."

The association's measure of current sales rose to a seven-month high.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Arkansas Index hits

778.25, up by 3.83

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 778.25, up 3.83.

"A seesaw day for stocks ending slightly higher on Monday as investors make their way through earnings season while Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he wants to see more evidence that U.S. inflation is easing back to the central bank's goal of 2%," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.