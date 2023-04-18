No. 10 Razorbacks carrying momentum from UAB sweep

FAYETTEVILLE -- Before the University of Arkansas softball team can set its sights on an important SEC series at Kentucky this weekend, it will look to take care of business against its fifth consecutive nonconference opponent.

Arkansas (31-12) wraps up its break from SEC play today against Texas A&M-Commerce. First pitch from Bogle Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The contest was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, but last week was changed to a single game.

The Razorbacks captured momentum with a three-game sweep of Alabama-Birmingham over the weekend and have an opportunity next weekend to make a push toward the top of the SEC standings.

Though defeating the Blazers handily was good for her team's morale entering the final stretch of SEC play, Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said the Razorbacks cannot sleepwalk in their midweek matchup.

"It's really big going into Kentucky, but we have Commerce first," Deifel said, "so we are not looking past that [before] having Kentucky on the weekend."

Commerce (5-33) enters amid a 14-game losing streak and is winless against power conference teams. When the Lions faced another SEC opponent, Texas A&M, for a two-game set earlier in the season, they were defeated in run-rule fashion both times and by a combined 36-0 score.

While the Lions could easily be overlooked by a Razorbacks team ranked No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll -- the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson said that will not be the case.

"It's super important," she said of not looking ahead. "Even though it's not SEC play, it's still really important to stay super focused, super positive, not overlook anybody and just play hard every game."

Johnson, who leads the team 54 hits and 14 stolen bases, noted the fashion in which Arkansas defeated the Blazers was important for the team's confidence. The Razorbacks outscored the UAB 22-1 during the series.

"It helps us stay positive throughout the rest of SEC play knowing that we have this in our back pocket," Johnson said. "It just helps us stay super positive about what's coming."

Though spelled differently, Johnson shares a first name with another impact player who bats at the top of the Razorbacks' order. Arkansas sophomore left fielder Raigan Kramer has started all 43 games and is one of the team's more consistent hitters.

Kramer has a .300 batting average, and Sunday hit one of the longest home runs at Bogle Park this season. Johnson bats No. 1 in the order and Kramer is No. 2. The two have been "a spark" for the team, Deifel said.

"I think Reagan Johnson is a spark at the top, and I think Raigan Kramer is just a steady force at the top," Deifel said. "They both have their strengths, and they use them on a daily basis."

Arkansas' pitchers looked stout against UAB. The one run surrendered to the Blazers in the series was unearned, and the Razorbacks held UAB to six hits.

The performance was a weekend removed from holding Georgia, which leads the SEC in most offensive categories, to its lowest run total (10) in a three-game series.

"We know that we have depth in the circle, and so [it is important] being able to utilize that and everybody stepping up and being ready," Deifel said. "I just feel like they are all settling into their roles really nicely. They're executing really nicely and just competing and setting a great tone. I just really like that across the board. When they set a really good tone and control what they can control, everything around them is stronger."