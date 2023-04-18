Sections
North Little Rock police investigating shooting that killed one person

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:27 a.m.
FILE — A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.

The North Little Rock police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening, a news release said. 

A male victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene just before 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of West 17th Street, the release said on Tuesday morning. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of next-of-kin, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Police have asked that anyone with information about the fatal shooting contact the department’s tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or calling Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155. 

