FOOTBALL

Report: Hurts gets $255M

Jalen Hurts finished runner-up to Patrick Mahomes in AP NFL MVP voting and lost again to him when Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs beat Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. But no QB is atop Hurts now -- Philadelphia's franchise player is about to become the highest-paid player in average annual value in NFL history. Hurts and the Eagles are set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final. The Eagles announced later Monday on social media that "QB1 is here to stay. ... "We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season." Hurts, 24, was expected to receive $51 million per season -- topping Mahomes and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers. Only Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($230M) and Arizona's Kyler Murray ($189.5M) received more in a single contract. "Our job in this league is go out there and win football games and make money while doing it, and I'm glad the guys doing it the right way are getting the job security they deserve," Mahomes said Monday. Those numbers could be topped soon depending on how the contract situation between the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson plays out. In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him. If Jackson does come back without a new deal, he could play this season on Baltimore's $32.4 million franchise tag. Philadelphia went 14-1 in Hurts' starts and he had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined in the regular season. He led the Eagles to the top seed in the NFC and a playoff victory over the New York Giants and over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Chargers sign WR

The Los Angeles Chargers signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton to a contract Monday. Guyton spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers, but the team chose to allow him to become a free agent in March instead of tendering a contract. Guyton has 61 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns in the past three seasons but tore his ACL in September. He was in attendance for the start of voluntary team workouts on Monday.

Niners sign three

The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year contract. The 49ers also announced that receiver Jauan Jennings signed his one-year exclusive rights free agent contract tender on Monday. Conley has 217 career catches for 2,853 yards and 15 TDs in 8 seasons with Kansas City, Jacksonville, Houston and Tennessee. Hyder returns to the Niners after having 19 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery and 1 sack in 16 games last season. Jennings had 35 catches for 416 yards and 1 TD last season.

Anderson to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson on Monday. Anderson recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, but was released March 8 after a short and unproductive stint with 7 catches for 76 yards over 10 games. The 29-year-old caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards for the Panthers in 2020 but his production has fallen sharply since that season.

Bears re-sign Pettis

The Chicago Bears re-signed receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year contract Monday. Pettis had 19 receptions for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns, including two for more than 40 yards, last season-- his first in Chicago. He also had 18 punt returns for 163 yards. Pettis has 71 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in five seasons with San Francisco, the New York Giants and Chicago.

BASKETBALL

Jackson voted Defensive POY

Nobody blocked more shots per game, nor had better defensive numbers at the rim this season, than Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. And voters noticed. The Memphis big man was announced Monday night as the NBA's defensive player of the year, becoming the second player to win the award while wearing a Grizzlies uniform. He joins Marc Gasol, who did it a decade ago. Jackson led the league with 3.0 blocks per game this season, after finishing fifth in the defensive player of the year voting last season. He got 56 first-place votes and 391 voting points to finish ahead of runner-up Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, who got 31 first-place votes and 309 points. Cleveland's Evan Mobley was third with eight first-place votes and 101 points in his second NBA season.

BASEBALL

Twins extend Lopez

The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo Lopez agreed Monday on a contract that adds $73.5 million over four seasons, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been announced by the club. Lopez's first season with the Twins has started well after he arrived in a trade with Miami that sent 2022 American League batting champion and fan favorite Luis Arraez to the Marlins. The right-hander has a 1.73 ERA through 4 starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and only 15 hits allowed.