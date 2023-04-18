NWA outdoor events offer chance to hike, float, bike and more

Hike an epic trail

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday in the Marinoni Scenic Area of the Ozark Highlands Trail. The trip is an out and back hike of six miles. There is an option to visit High Bank waterfall, 0.7 miles out and back. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Help spruce up Kings River

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold a cleanup on the river in Madison County at 8 a.m. Saturday. Meet at Rockhouse Access in the Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. Trash bags and shuttles will be furnished. Go to kingsriverwatershed.org for more information.

Float the whole Buffalo

A free program, "Float the Whole Buffalo River" is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about his trip floating 132 miles from Ponca to the Whiter River in one trip. He will explain in the one-hour program what the river is like in different sections, offer food ideas for multiday river trips, necessary items to pack, safety and more. He will have his canoe and all the gear he took on the trip.

For details on this and other programs, call the nature center, (833) 356-0847.

Visit park at dark

Osage Park After Dark will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the park in Bentonville, presented by Peel Compton Foundation.

Tickets are $50 and includes dinner at cafe Louise and talks by area conservationists. Guests will tour the wetland ecosystems in the evening. Visit peelcompton.or/events to register.

Walk in Siloam Springs

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on April 26 in Siloam Springs.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Phillips 66 convenience store, 1295 N. Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs.

The walk will start and end at Bob Henry Park where participants will choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer route. The walks follow the Dogwood Springs greenway trail that meanders along Sager Creek, past John Brown University and continues through the downtown district.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Race tests cycling mettle

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6 or 12 hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12 -hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the 6-hour race begins at noon. Spectators can watch the race from the start and finish area.

Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.