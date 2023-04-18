Pandemic reshapes business lunch scene

For more than 40 years, the lobby of Philadelphia's Oyster House was stuffed with suits at lunchtime. On any given afternoon, politicians, lawyers and business executives reliably lined up to sip drinks and slurp oysters before heading back to their offices.

But that was before the pandemic. Lunchtime is looking pretty different these days, said owner Sam Mink. Oyster House is only open Tuesday through Saturday now. It's not worth the expense to run service on Sundays and especially not on Mondays, when many professionals tend to work from home thanks to hybrid schedules. Fridays, which used to be the highest-grossing lunch days, have grown relatively quiet except for tourists and restaurant regulars. Mink has had to raise prices and reduce staff to try to make up the difference.

"It's definitely changed the flow of our business," Mink said. "It's changed more to diners coming out for a nice lunch, not necessarily going back to work."

Business lunch will never die, but it's evolving as the reassessment of work continues: Professionals who consider lunch an essential part of doing their jobs are going out far less than they used to. Upscale restaurants in big business centers can't count on commuters and are scaling back offerings and hours. Corporate cafeterias are upping their game as employers try to make offices more attractive.

Kip Eideberg, senior vice president of government and industry relations for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, used to go out for business lunch two or three times a week before the pandemic. Now it's once or twice a week, and he can't always count on his old standards. The Prime Rib -- an old-school steakhouse with tuxedoed waiters where he used to go for lunch regularly -- reduced its lunch service to Fridays only, and then ditched lunch altogether.

Paraphrasing Mark Twain, Eideberg said the death of the business lunch "has been greatly exaggerated." But he concedes the cadence has changed since the pandemic.

"I think that is a reflection of people's lunch habits changing," Eideberg said. "Even if there are still people who value the business lunch, there's not enough to keep many places in business."

The loss of lunching has been evident in metropolitan downtown areas that are struggling to recover. Office occupancy rates have plateaued at half of pre-pandemic levels, despite management efforts to bring workers back to offices more frequently. It's challenging restaurant owners at a time when their survival is under threat from inflation, causing restaurants to revise operations, raise prices and cut back on staff.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he was "optimistic" the company's plan to bring workers back to offices three days a week starting in May will "provide a boost for the thousands of businesses located around our urban headquarter locations in the Puget Sound, Virginia, Nashville and the dozens of cities around the world where our employees go to the office."

In Washington, D.C., the return to offices has been sluggish, and Mayor Muriel Bowser has been calling on President Joe Biden to force federal workers back or cede vacant real estate to be converted into affordable housing as the city grapples with the fallout from shifting work patterns.

The district has more dining destinations than it did in March 2020, said Ella Faulkner, vice president of planning and economic development of DowntownDC Business Improvement District. But smaller breakfast and lunchtime business customers have been slow to return, as has shopping and retail.

"These enterprises rely on a steady flow of office-based foot traffic, which has plateaued at 42% to 45% of what it was in early 2020," Faulkner said.

When workers do go into offices or are working from home, many are opting for takeout. Three-quarters of restaurant traffic is currently not consumed at the actual restaurant, eaten off-premises, up from 61% before the pandemic, according to data from the National Restaurant Association. Restaurant owners who were loath to get into takeout -- which is much less lucrative for operators -- have been forced to adapt to survive in the new landscape.

Innovation in the form of things such as to-go alcohol sales and quick-service ordering technology has become vital for restaurants that once relied primarily on in-person dining, said B. Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the association's research and knowledge group.

The rise of hybrid work has rewritten business lunch patterns, workers say. Traci Martinez, an attorney with Squire Patton Boggs in Columbus, Ohio, used to go out for business lunch two or three times a week before the pandemic. Now it's once a week at best, she said.

She's doing more business breakfasts and business dinners these days. But during the day it seems harder for people to find the time for a leisurely break, regardless of whether they're working from home or the office.

"People are kind of pounding through lunch," Martinez said. "I try to alternate to do end-of-the-workday or breakfast meetings to hit people at better times of their day."

Even in Texas -- which boasts some of the highest office-return rates in the country -- lunch and happy hour traffic are down significantly, said Emily Williams Knight, CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association. Business meals from conventions and tourism have become a boon for operators looking to supplement.

"In Houston, I can stand in the middle of the street in the middle of the day where three years ago there would have been hundreds of cars passing by," Knight said.

Fast-casual restaurants such as salad and sandwich shops have been hit especially hard by the absence of workers stopping in for a quick bite, Knight said. Catering business has "gone sideways." Restaurant owners have had to get creative to keep their businesses afloat -- some have even accepted contracts to make lunch on-site for big companies that are using food as a perk to draw employees back.

For Tracy Vaught, who owns five restaurants in the Houston area, business has become unpredictable. The trickling return of tourists and business travel has helped at her downtown locations, but she can't count on reliable lunchtime surges.

"It'll be balls-to-the-wall busy, and then not so busy," Vaught said.