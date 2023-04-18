PB safety panel outlines plan for proceeds of tax

The three-eighths-cent sales tax, spearheaded by Go Forward Pine Bluff, was explained in detail during a recent meeting of the Pine Bluff Public Safety Committee. The tax, which is presented by Go Forward as supporting the needs of the Pine Bluff police and fire departments, will be voted on during a special election on May 9th.

Public Safety Chairman Glen Brown Jr. said input on how the tax would be used came from both Police Chief Denise Richardson and Fire Chief Shauwn Howell, both of whom have rallied for better salaries for recruits and promotions as well as technology advances for training.

During the meeting, committee members were given a presentation from the Fire Department for a new fire training facility. The presentation displayed water damage at the current facility due to flooding and stabilization issues.

Brown said a recent visit to the facility showed that improvements were needed. The tax, explained by Brown, would help pay for those updates and repairs.

According to Brown, the purpose of the three-eighth cent sales tax is to financially support the city of Pine Bluff fire and police departments through enhanced training, equipment and an improved salary schedule.

Based on sales tax receipts from 2022, according to Brown, three-eighths of a penny sales tax is projected to yield $3 million annually.

"It is anticipated that sales tax receipts will continue to grow with development," said Brown.

Brown described a spending proposal based on $3 million in annual revenue.

Sixty percent or $1.8 million of annual revenue from the tax would be placed into a restricted salary account to fund the salary schedule and up to 10% or $180,000 of the total allocation.

According to Brown, 5% or $90,000 for each department could be used for sign-on bonus recruitment, professional development and continued education incentives and uniform allowances.

"Additionally, monies will be used to fund a cost-of-living increase of 2-3% when financially feasible," said Brown, who added that 17% or $510,000 of annual revenues from the tax would be placed into a restricted account to fund equipment and building upgrades for the fire department.

"Only 75% [of the $510,000] or $382,000 of the allocation can be used to support debt," said Brown. "In lieu of financing, departments can establish a capital improvement fund for acquisition and maintenance of vehicles, equipment and other purchases related to the fire department."

Brown continued by saying the same would apply to the police department and 6% or $180,000 of annual revenue from the tax would be placed into a restricted reserve account for public safety emergencies or debt retirement.

"The Pine Bluff City Council will determine what constitutes a public safety emergency," said Brown.

Brown said these were the guidelines on how the funds could be used.

A press conference will be held this morning by Go Forward Pine Bluff to further discuss the tax and the extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 and will also be up for renewal on May. 9. The public safety tax would not expire, while the five-eighths-cent tax would be extended another seven years if approved by voters. The press conference will be held at the Joe T. Thomas Public Safety Complex at 9 a.m.

According to the release, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, city council officials, representatives from the police and fire, and GFPB will attend.