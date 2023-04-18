Pittman: Tweaks help players grow

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman knew that standing pat was not an option after the Razorbacks completed a 7-6 season in 2022.

Systems needed to be tweaked on both sides of the ball as Arkansas went 2-4 in games decided by seven points or less and failed to follow up successfully on a breakout 9-4 campaign in 2021.

Even with starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, a host of big skill position talent and a pair of key offensive linemen back in the fold, Pittman also knew the offense had to improve in critical areas like third- and fourth-down conversions and short-yardage situations.

With the loss of three defensive coaches, Pittman realized the Razorbacks this fall had to be more efficient against the pass, hold up stronger versus the run and disrupt quarterbacks more often, even after notching a school-record 42 sacks last season.

Pittman went with an up-and-coming defensive coordinator in Travis Williams and a trusted former colleague in Dan Enos at offensive coordinator with half of his position coaches changing out over the winter.

Pittman deemed the new systems on both sides of the ball on track after last Saturday's Red-White spring showcase, an un-scored scrimmage that featured impressive production by the starting units on both sides of the ball.

"We've had a really a good spring," Pittman said Saturday. "The kids worked awful hard. I'll be honest with you, I'm glad the scrimmage is over and we had 15 what I thought were pretty physical practices."

Pittman said the extensive "thud" work the Razorbacks conducted last spring and during preseason training camp did not allow players to show their abilities well enough to suit his goals.

He intentionally incorporated more live tackling during the spring and the Razorbacks seemingly managed to avoid losing any players to season-ending injuries as they did last spring with defensive tackle Taurean Carter.

"I think the scrimmage part of it will help us," Pittman said. "We're going to scrimmage in the fall, too. I just think you have to."

The Razorbacks were one of the NCAA leaders in players lost in the NCAA transfer portal during the 2022 calendar year, so holding on to talent while also adding to the roster was a key focus heading into the 15-day window that opened Saturday.

Arkansas was scheduled to hold a team meeting Monday, followed by each assistant coach talking to his players.

"I think we're pretty well-organized in recruiting," Pittman said. "Our staff is go-getters. ... I'm going to have the staff talk to their positions and try to wrap that up by Tuesday.

"We're not going out on the road this week. We're trying to make sure everything is good here on the home front. I'm going to start talking to the players on Wednesday. I'm not going to talk to anyone until they've talked to their assistant coach."

Pittman said he made a mistake on that front last year.

"You live and learn," he said. "But I'm going to let our coaches talk to them first. ... Hopefully, we'll stay out of the portal with our [current] team, and then our coaches will go out on the road starting next Sunday."

Jefferson made the decision to return in early December, laying an early cornerstone for the Hogs' hopes this fall. He described his first few months with Enos as "fun" even as he's had to learn new terminology and a new philosophy in a familiar run-pass option attack.

"The terminology is more on an NFL-style basis now," Jefferson said. "Everybody is just speaking the same terminology now. So whenever we do make that step to to the NFL, it won't be a foreign language to us."

Jefferson said he intended to enjoy his time with coaches and teammates this spring and succeeded in that goal.

"It was fun Day 1," he said. "Everybody was nervous. I was nervous as well going in. It's a new system and everything, so it was pretty fun. I looked at it, just went out there and had fun. The main thing in spring is you want to go out there and have fun, enjoy each other being able to be out there on the football field again."

Junior tailback Raheim Sanders, who is coming off the fourth-best single-season rushing total in school history with 1,443 yards, amplified Jefferson's comments that the team bonded well during winter conditioning under Ben Sowders and his staff to set the stage for a good spring.

"I feel like it started with the strength staff," Sanders said. "I feel like they're keeping us accountable and just with time, I feel like with time management, they put that on us, and I feel like they came in big, came in handy as well."

Pittman has continually described Williams' defensive schemes as aggressive.

"I feel like this spring was phenomenal in my opinion," linebacker Chris Paul said Saturday. "From Week 1 to Practice 15, we got better. As we all know we got a whole new defensive staff, but I felt like the defense picked up pretty well on it."

The Razorbacks added Williams and defensive back coaches Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson, but defensive line coach Deke Adams is a returning assistant.

Defensive end Landon Jackson touted Adams' tutelage and having a deep corps of ends as big positives.

"It's going to keep every single one of us fresh all through all the games," Jackson said. "We'll go into the fourth quarter just as hard as we are in the first, and that will be really good for our whole defense.

"The faster we get to the quarterback the less time the DBs have to cover and I think we've got the guys that can do it. So I'm really excited for this season to come."