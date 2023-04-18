Retired U.S. General, Arkansas native talks uniting a divided America

Retired Gen. Wesley Clark Tuesday spoke to members of the Rotary Club of Little Rock about what unity looks like in a time of divided America.

"That which pulls us together is greater than what divides us," Clark said. "We are a self-correcting society. We're the only major power who can do this. It's up to each and every one of us to get there."

A Little Rock native, Clark is a retired four-star general who served for 38 years in the United States Army.

Clark faced the large crowd of rotary members Tuesday to talk about his passion for the nonprofit corporation he launched in 2019: Renew America Together.

Through the nonprofit, Clark has founded a civility leadership institution and program that aims to "empower leaders for civil impact."

Participants in the program are met with a "diverse" group of leaders that experience "a year of training, learning and crucial conversations," he told the crowd.

The goal of the organization is to "promote and achieve greater common ground in America by reducing partisan division and gridlock."

Across the home page of the Renew America Together website, it reads: "Make the common good our common ground."

Using lessons and messages from his decades of experience in the army and as a writer, businessman, educator and civil leader, Clark said he has one goal..."bringing folks back together."

Those attending the April rotary club meeting sat with plates of food and drinks just before 1 p.m. as Clark spoke on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the history of China and his experience in American politics to talk about what unity can look like with the right initiatives.

He touched on Vladimir Putin and Russia's attack on Ukraine and how it remains rooted in the fear of democracy and sovereignty of the people.

Clark also highlighted the long-standing and dominating power China held before the United States and the ongoing comparison.

"The system we live in, democracy, it's like a virus," he said. "Young people come over here from all over the world to study. [Democracy] is like a virus and it spreads. And it's really harmful if you're a dictator and you want to maintain control. Putin is not afraid of NATO, he is afraid that Ukraine could become a real, western democracy, speaking almost the same language as Russia."

Key parts of his speech circled back to the goal, which is uniting as Americans and focusing on the common ground that brings people together, rather than the increasing division in American politics.

"America is a beloved, much sought after country," Clark said. "Maybe our greatest challenge is redefining who we are as Americans."

One theme remained constant in his nearly 30-minute-long speech: that the treasure of democracy in America is invaluable.

"I've run for office, I fought in Vietnam, I love this country and people all over the world love this country," Clark said. "But, you know, wearing a uniform, that doesn't save us. Writing a letter to your congressman, that doesn't save us. What saves us is us. It's you all. It's the culture of America and the determination to work together to bridge the differences. This is a country of immigrants and it has never been any different. And every generation has to reinvent itself and find what's common. Please don't let it take a war with China to bring this country together."

Toward the end of his speech, the former supreme allied commander in Europe from 1997-2000 urged those in the rotary club to get involved in the efforts of Renew America.

"I want your help on this," Clark said. "I want you to nominate some good people to participate in the program."

He added that the goal of coming together through a franchise like Renew America is "to make a difference, to help others. Let's look at the influence leaders have in communities. Let's see if we can't bring communities together and help people make a greater impact in their own lives."



