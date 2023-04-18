PREP ROUNDUP: High school baseball, softball and soccer

BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 11, SUBIACO ACADEMY 3 Brooks Herrera went 2 for 2 with a home run as Booneville (14-4, 8-0 3A-4) ran past the Trojans. Herrera also pitched a complete game, striking out 9 and giving up 3 hits in 7 innings. Jace Washburn added two hits for the Bearcats.

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 20, DOLLARWAY 5 Hayden Bussell was 3 for 3 with a home run and 3 runs batted in for Harmony Grove (20-5, 11-0 3A-8), which has won five games in a row. Braden Brown was also 3 for 3 with 3 RBI for the Hornets.

CONWAY 10, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 0 Hugh Hill, Prestyn Ribbing and Preston Prock combined to throw a no-hitter as Conway (16-4, 8-0 6A-Central) dominated the Charging Wildcats at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock in a game to benefit families affected by the tornado that swept through Central Arkansas on March 31. The trio teamed for nine strikeouts for the Wampus Cats, who got three runs batted in from Cole Glover as well.

ELKINS 16-16, GREEN FOREST 0-1 Landon Haney was 3 for 3 to ignite Elkins (20-2, 12-0 3A-1) to a easy triumph in the first game of a doubleheader to win the league title. Dizzy Dean had two hits, and Zanuel Martin had three runs batted in for the Elks. Elkins also cruised in Game 2 behind a complete-game no-hitter by Dean.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 8, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Ross Felder threw a no-hitter to lead Har-Ber (17-6, 8-5 6A-West) to a shutout. Felder struck out 11 and walked 5 in 7 innings for the Wildcats, who also got a home run from Cole Carlton.

SOFTBALL

ATKINS 11, BAUXITE 1 (5) Atkins (16-5) blasted four home runs, with Azzy Ketchum hitting two, to roll to a road rout. Adrian Henderson had three hits, including a home run, and scored three times while Makinley Coffman was 2 for 4 with a home run for the Lady Red Devils. Lexxie Gooden also notched three hits for Atkins.

BAPTIST PREP 18, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 3 Addison Highfill smacked two home runs and drove in four runs as Baptist Prep (11-5) whipped the Lady Warriors in nonconference play.

BENTONVILLE 2, PEA RIDGE 1 Sara Watson drove in both of her team's runs in a tight win for Bentonville (19-1). Ryann Sanders allowed 2 hits and registered 7 strikeouts in 7 innings for the Lady Tigers. Callie Cooper had a run batted in for Pea Ridge (13-7).

CALICO ROCK 5, VIOLA 4 Scarlett Owens' game-winning triple with two outs won it for Calico Rock (12-2, 8-2 1A-2), which has won nine of its past 10 games.

COTTER 18, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 3 (3 INN.) Kenna Collins went 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in to power Cotter (13-0, 7-0 2A-1). Zoe Donahue and Emma Jones each had two hits for the Lady Warriors.

HACKETT 21, WEST FORK 0 (3) Makenzie Freeman tossed her fourth perfect game of the season as Hackett (15-3, 6-0 3A-4) blistered the Lady Tigers. Freeman, who also had three hits, struck out all nine batters she faced to notch her ninth career perfect game, which ties a state record. Michaelyn Freeman had three hits and six runs batted in for the Lady Hornets, who had six players with at least two RBI apiece.

FARMINGTON 5, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 1 Reese Shirey's two-run triple in the fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled Farmington (15-1) to a victory Monday. Katie Fleming would later smash a two-run home run in the frame for the Lady Cardinals. Kamryn Uher allowed 3 hits and struck out 9 in 7 innings to earn the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 12, HERMITAGE 0 Samantha De Luca scored six goals and had two assists in a blowout for Episcopal Collegiate (7-1).