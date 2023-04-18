Springdale woman dies Sunday in accident on Oklahoma’s Turner Turnpike near Stroud

A Springdale woman died Sunday in a pedestrian collision in Oklahoma, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Teresa D. Lindley, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene with internal and external injuries. Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.

The collision happened about 5:38 a.m. Sunday on the Turner Turnpike (Interstate 44) at mile marker 180 in Stroud, Okla. An unknown model of Subaru was involved, the report states.

Sarah Stewart, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said few details of the wreck are known and it is still under investigation.

The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.